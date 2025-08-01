Josh Cavallo’s New Life in the UK and Dreams of Fatherhood

Josh Cavallo made history in 2021 as the first openly gay male footballer in a top-tier league, an achievement that catapulted him into the spotlight. But for all the attention that brought, Cavallo’s current focus is on something much more personal: his new life in the UK, his future with fiancé Leighton Morrell, and their shared dreams of fatherhood. As Cavallo transitions to a new chapter both on and off the field with Peterborough Sports, he’s looking forward to a life that blends career, family, and creating a lasting impact for future generations.

A Leap of Faith: Relocating to the UK

Making the move to the UK was always part of the plan for Cavallo and Leighton. It’s a place they’ve long dreamed of living, and now, they’re giving it a “trial run” to see if they want to plant permanent roots. As Cavallo shares in his Attitude interview, “Both of us have dreamed of living in the UK—it’s where we want to raise a family.” He explains that this move is as much about their personal life as it is about his career.

While relocating across the world could be daunting for many, Cavallo’s experience has been overwhelmingly positive so far. He’s settled into Peterborough Sports with ease, an environment that has pleasantly surprised him. “It’s been a tremendous change,” he says of the transition. “I can’t say a bad word about this football club.” His move was not just about securing a spot on a new team—it was about finding a place where he could truly be himself and feel supported, on and off the field.

Despite other offers from bigger clubs, Cavallo carefully considered all aspects of his new team: the coach, the locker room vibe, and most importantly, the environment for someone like him. “What’s the coach like? What are the teammates like? Is it a safe environment for someone like me?” he explains. These factors weighed heavily in his decision, as Cavallo was committed to joining a club where he could thrive without compromising who he is.

Building a Family: Fatherhood Dreams

The move to the UK isn’t just about football; it’s about the future he and Leighton are building together. For Cavallo, the topic of fatherhood has been a major part of their conversation as a couple. “Leighton wants a family yesterday,” Cavallo laughs, revealing the playful tension in their relationship when it comes to starting a family. While Leighton, 35, is ready to dive into fatherhood, Cavallo, at 23, is taking a more measured approach, given the demands of his football career.

“Give me five more years,” Cavallo jokes, adding that football has a short window and he wants to focus on his career for a bit longer before diving into fatherhood. But while the timing may be up in the air, their shared dream of raising children is crystal clear. “I think definitely both of us would love to be fathers in the near future,” Cavallo affirms. They’ve already discussed potential routes to parenthood, including surrogacy, and have even joked about the idea of having twins—one each. “We want to have one each,” Cavallo explains. “But there are so many things we’re not educated on in that field that I need to get up to date with if it’s something we really want to consider.”

The couple’s vision for their family is just beginning to take shape, and the path they choose will likely be a mix of personal exploration and practical decisions. But the overarching dream remains the same: to raise a family together, in the UK, and to provide a supportive environment for their children, just as they’ve built one for themselves.

Settling Down: A Life Together in the UK

The decision to move to the UK isn’t just about football for Cavallo and Leighton—it’s about creating a life they can enjoy together. The couple has already found comfort in their new surroundings, and Cavallo speaks fondly of how the transition has been much smoother than he expected. “It’s really, really surprised me in the best way,” he shares.

The initial move was a big leap, and both Cavallo and Leighton were curious about how the UK would fit into their long-term plans. “After the trial run, we’ll decide whether we want to extend or stay permanently,” Cavallo says, emphasizing that their future is still very much in the air. But the excitement is palpable. For Cavallo, the UK isn’t just a place to work—it’s the place where he sees himself building a future with Leighton, from raising a family to creating lasting memories.

Embracing the Future: The Bigger Picture

For Cavallo, his move to the UK and his plans for the future go beyond football and fatherhood. It’s about creating a life that is fulfilling on every level, both professionally and personally. His relationship with Leighton is at the heart of his vision, and together, they’re working to find a balance between career ambitions, personal happiness, and family.

In the meantime, Cavallo is staying focused on the next phase of his career. Despite being at a different stage in his career than most professional athletes, Cavallo is excited about what’s to come. “I’ve been in the game for almost 11 years now,” he shares, reflecting on his journey as a footballer. “But now, I want to show everyone what Josh Cavallo is about as a footballer, not just what I do off the field.”

Football may still be his passion, but Cavallo is also focused on laying the groundwork for a future where he can be a father and a partner—and a visible advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports. His message is clear: representation matters, and the next generation deserves to see that dreams—whether on the field or in family life—are achievable for everyone.

Looking Ahead

As Cavallo settles into this new chapter of his life, he’s fully aware of the challenges that still lie ahead. But he’s ready. Ready to face the highs and lows of professional football in a new country. Ready to build the family he and Leighton have always dreamed of. And ready to prove that there’s more to him than just being the first openly gay male footballer—he’s also a partner, a future father, and a man on a mission to change the game, both on and off the field.

In the end, it’s not just about where he plays football—it’s about where he and Leighton create a life that’s truly their own. Whether that means raising children in the UK, making memories, or advocating for more LGBTQ+ representation in sports, Cavallo is determined to live a life that makes a difference. One goal at a time.

