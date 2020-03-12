Joy Behar Is Taking A Break

The Longest Running View Co-Host Is Taking An Extended Break Amid Coronavirus Paranoia

We all know that we love our daytime divas. If you can be certain anyone is going to be constantly in the media, it’s likely one of our favorite talk show mavens as they film daily and that is a lot of opportunity to continue to snatch headlines. We can either praise or scowl Ellen DeGeneres, be up in arms over Wendy Williams commentary, or battle one another over our favorite political hosts on The View. Despite it being the most popular political talk shows on daytime television, the show is about to get a little less loud as the legendary, redheaded liberal hostess is calling it quits – for a little bit.

According to Variety, Joy Behar has announced she’s taking a break from The View over Coronavirus mania. Some will miss her extreme bias of Donald Trump, but this seventy-seven-year-old grandmother and comedienne has also been plagued by the COVID panic. During a pre-taped segment for the show that airs tomorrow, Behar tells that her daughter has strongly encouraged her to take a much necessary break from the show to make sure she doesn’t run a higher risk of catching the virus. As we are all now aware, the most at-risk are elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Behar tells:

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy. I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Behar’s return to the show is uncertain. Thankfully, she doesn’t have the virus – unlike Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who have publicly admitted being in treatment for it. Some may enjoy Behar being away from the show – simply because she can’t go any segment without slamming Republicans. Her neoliberalism has been a little weary to some viewers – especially as she is vocally against current Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Thus, a change of Behar could be refreshing for some viewers. But, it’s likely that all of us are going to miss the messy drama the ensues the moment her and fellow co-host Meghan McCain create when they disagree on virtually anything. McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg are still slated to return next week…

However, something is telling us that we may not even get to see any side of The View! As stated below, Williams announced her show is going on hiatus due to Corona and The View, which films nearby, may likely follow suit. We’re losing everything folks! Time to read some more Instinct Magazine articles!

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

