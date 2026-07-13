Jude Bellingham Is the Snack Before the Main Match

We’re obsessed with England’s Jude Bellingham and we know you are too.

Gente isso aqui é mto grave pic.twitter.com/gWZBQX5anA — Jurídico Beyoncé (@beyonceeta) July 12, 2026

Let’s be honest. Every World Cup gives us a fresh batch of football crushes, and the 2026 tournament has been especially generous. Between the dramatic goals, emotional celebrations, and jerseys working overtime, fans have had plenty to admire both on and off the pitch.

Right near the top of that list? Bellingham.

The 23-year-old England midfielder has become one of the biggest stars of this year’s tournament, and for good reason. He has the talent, the confidence, the smile, and yes, the cheekbones. If football had a leading man category, Jude Bellingham would be collecting trophies.

More than just a pretty face

Of course, Bellingham is much more than someone who looks incredible in an England shirt.

The Real Madrid midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world. After coming through Birmingham City’s academy, he made history by becoming the club’s youngest ever first team player at just 16 years old. A move to Borussia Dortmund followed, where he quickly became one of Europe’s brightest young stars before earning a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid.

Since arriving in Spain, Bellingham has continued to collect silverware and individual honors. He helped Real Madrid win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, finished as the club’s top league scorer in his debut season, and has been recognized among the world’s elite players with multiple major individual awards.

Not bad for someone who is only 23.

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Talent with a big heart

One of the moments that melted fans this World Cup had nothing to do with scoring goals.

Recently, Bellingham went viral after giving his jacket to a child using a wheelchair while they sat in the rain. It was a small gesture, but one that reminded everyone why so many supporters admire him beyond his football ability.

@morethanjustmusicuk A heartwarming moment as Jude Bellingham gave his jacket to a young disabled fan who was caught in the rain. ❤️ ♬ original sound – morethanjustmusicuk

According to ESPN, his grounded attitude also comes from family. Before one of England’s biggest matches, Bellingham shared that his mother had spent the week reminding him to watch his language, control his emotions, and avoid picking up a costly yellow card. Safe to say, mums always know best.

The man everyone is talking about

ESPN has even suggested that this World Cup could become Bellingham’s tournament, highlighting his influence on England’s campaign and his ability to rise when the pressure is highest.

Whether he is controlling the midfield, delivering another memorable performance, or simply flashing that trademark grin after the final whistle, it’s easy to see why he has become one of the faces of the tournament.

So before the World Cup final kicks off, we’re taking a moment to appreciate one of football’s brightest stars. Bellingham has already won over fans with his incredible talent, his kindness, and, let’s not pretend otherwise, his undeniable good looks.

Now excuse us while we scroll through these photos one more time. Strictly for football reasons, of course.

Honorable Mentions

There were 10, but we couldn’t leave out these honorable mentions, or should we say horny mentions. You’ll need to sign in as an adult into Instagram to see them.

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