K-pop Hottie Wonho Shares Workout Routine That Gave Him His Killer Bod

K Pop took the world by storm. Even if you don’t listen to the genre, everyone knows BTS, BLACKPINK, and Red Velvet. Monstra X is another band waiting to break international waters, even though one of the 7-piece’s former members is making headlines across the globe for his hot bod.

The 29-year-old South Korean native Wonho (real name Lee Ho-seok) was a member of Monstra X after the group was formed in 2014 during reality competition No Mercy. While Monstra X is still killing it in Korea to this day, Wonho was dismissed from the band after allegations surfaced that he was smoking weed. Before you laugh like I did, marijuana is still very illegal in South Korea.

This wasn’t the end of Wonho’s career as the young man’s solo career took off immediately in 2020. Since then, he’s released four albums that have all achieved top 5 status in Korea. If you want to get a glimpse at his talent, peep his latest music video at the bottom of his post. I don’t know what he’s singing about, but I can tell he absolutely killed that performance.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Wonho shared some of his workout secrets – and they’re insane.

He exercises twice a day, sometimes for 5 hours in total. Instead of having days devoted to specific areas, he hits every part of his upper body every day and has dreaded leg day twice a week. He also encourages frequent massages to increase blood flow, which aids in recovery. If you want to read his strategic back regimen, you can find that on Men’s Health here.

The singer previously graced the cover of Korea’s Men’s Health in March 2021.

And if you want to drool over this man’s body, well, here’s some spank bank material just for you!