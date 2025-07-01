K-Pop Star Bain is F**king Proud To Be a Part of the LGBTQ Community

In a world where image often outweighs individuality, Bain — member of the K-Pop group JUST B — did something revolutionary on April 22, 2024, during a concert in Los Angeles. On a night filled with music and fanfare, Bain stepped into the spotlight not just as a performer, but as his truest self, telling the crowd: “I’m f*cking proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community.” With those words, he made history as the first openly gay male K-pop idol.

Coming out is a deeply personal journey, but doing so on an international stage, especially as a South Korean pop idol, is nothing short of groundbreaking. In South Korea, LGBTQ+ identities remain taboo, often hushed behind closed doors due to deeply conservative cultural norms. Idols are expected to maintain a polished, often romantically neutral persona to appeal to a broad fanbase — one that industry insiders worry could shift if an artist dares to be too real.

So when Bain came out, it wasn’t just a declaration of identity. It was a seismic act of courage.

In an emotional interview with the BBC, Bain reflected on the decision.

“There were some people in the industry who knew [I was thinking of coming out] and warned me against it, saying it would be a risk,” he said. “But then I thought, society is changing… I might gain more than I might lose.”

He’s known he was gay since he was 12, but training to become an idol meant tucking that truth away.

“It wasn’t something I questioned… I just thought I had no choice,” Bain said. “There was no-one else [around me that was gay]. I thought I could just pretend and keep going.”

That all changed with one concert, and one moment of authenticity that rippled across the world. Backstage, fellow band members hyped him up, beaming like proud brothers. They knew the weight of what had just occurred — and weren’t going to let Bain carry it alone. It’s a reminder that true strength is often shared.

Bain’s coming out wasn’t just for him — it was for every young fan who has ever felt like they had to hide who they are to belong.

He also shared that his mother was the first in his family to know.

“She didn’t like it — not at first,” he admitted. “But she said, ‘You’re my son. I love you.’” It was a mixed moment — one of fear, hope, and unconditional love.

Today, Bain finds himself more confident, more whole. “When I meet someone new, I show who I am immediately,” he said. But he admits he’s not just looking to be “the gay idol.” He wants to be seen for all that he is — an artist, a son, a performer, a person.

In time, he hopes the world will stop saying, “Oh, he’s gay,” and instead say, “Oh, that’s Bain.”

For now, he’s trailblazing, standing proud, and helping to make space for the next generation of idols — and fans — to do the same.

Because sometimes, the bravest thing you can do on stage is simply be yourself.

