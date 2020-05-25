Kandi Burruss Teams Up With Todrick Hall & Precious For The Summer Bop “Used To Love Me”

We all know that she is one of the hottest peaches in Atlanta (as a decade-long cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta), but Kandi Burruss’ longest love affair is with music. She’s launched her own solo career (‘Don’t Think I’m Not” remains an eternal bop) and crafted some of the biggest pop songs in history (TLC’s “No Scrubs” & Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” among others. As the twelfth season of Housewives wraps, Kandi is coming out of the gate again with a brand new summer scorcher, and has brought along a couple of unique and talented collaborators. RuPaul’s Drag Race frequent judge Todrick Hall & star of Viceland’s My House, Precious. The track is a rapid fire & beat-heavy ear worm that features Kandi’s signature vocals, slick rap verses from Precious and Todrick’s always consistent lyrical prowess.

As she was releasing a new single, filming the first ever Real Housewives virtual reunion, and also having cameras go up to film another Bravo spin off, Burruss found the time to join the nationwide phenomenon known as The Masked Singer. After sweeping through the competition with her soaring and endlessly familiar vocals, Burruss was revealed as The Night Angel and was crowned as the first female winner of the series!

