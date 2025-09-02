Kassian Drake Talks Acting Debut, Trans Inclusion in Sports, and More

Emmy-nominated actress and filmmaker Rain Valdez is once again breaking boundaries with her latest television project, One for the Team – a bold, heartfelt coming-of-age story centered around trans inclusion, identity, and resilience in high school sports.

When the pilot episode premiered June 21 at the Dances with Films festival, audiences were introduced to trans lacrosse prodigy Nico Ramirez, played by breakout newcomer Kassian Drake. When Nico faces growing scrutiny from his male teammates and fears losing his coveted Ivy League scholarship, he makes the difficult decision to transfer schools. What follows is a powerful journey of self-discovery as Nico navigates systemic prejudice, privilege, and personal pressure, all while trying to remain true to himself.

One for the Team stands out for its fresh and inclusive approach to storytelling, tackling themes of gender identity, sexual fluidity, and cultural diversity in ways rarely seen on screen.

Valdez, who made history as the first Asian-American transgender woman nominated for an Emmy in her category for Razor Tongue, continues to amplify underrepresented voices both in front of and behind the camera.

Instinct recently caught up with Drake to talk more about his acting debut and how he became involved with such an influential project. He also opens up about how his real-life experience as a trans man deeply influenced Nico’s emotional core and why the series arrives at a critical moment in the ongoing debate over trans inclusion in sports.

Should the series get picked up, both Valdez and Drake are eager to keep the momentum going.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Drake: Instagram