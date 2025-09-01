Overcompensating Nails Being Messy–But it is Not Cringe

We’ve officially stepped into fall, which means it’s time to pull out the oversized sweaters, pour yourself something warm, and rewatch your favorite comfort shows. And if you’re like most of us, one of those shows is Overcompensating.

For those who somehow missed the buzz, Overcompensating stars Benito Skinner—yes, Benny Drama himself—who not only plays the lead role but also happens to be the show’s co-creator, writer, and executive producer. It’s the kind of project that feels personal, because it is. And that’s exactly why so many gays instantly latched onto it.

The dramedy revolves around Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king (talk about peak high school fantasy), who is trying to figure out his place in the world while navigating college life. He’s juggling the all-American image that everyone assumes he has down pat while quietly trying to untangle his queerness. The result? A messy, hilarious, and deeply relatable coming-of-age story that hits close to home for anyone who ever felt like they had to perform perfection while hiding who they really were.

What makes Overcompensating land so well is its honesty. Instead of serving up another glossy, sanitized version of queerness, the show dives into the internal tug-of-war so many of us know too well: the struggle between who you were told to be and who you actually are. Benny is the guy who seems to have it all together, but under the surface, he’s fumbling through his identity, mistakes, hookups, and heartbreaks like the rest of us.

And here’s the kicker—this story isn’t just fiction. Skinner has said that the inspiration for Overcompensating comes directly from his own life. In fact, it started as a live show in 2019 before becoming a full series. That lived-in authenticity is exactly what makes the show stand out. It doesn’t feel like an outsider trying to “get” queerness. It’s queer storytelling told by someone who has lived it.

Of course, reliving his own story wasn’t always comfortable for Skinner. He described the process to HuffPost as “cringe” at times, though never traumatic. Still, it’s that vulnerability that makes Overcompensating resonate so deeply. By channeling his own experiences into Benny, Skinner reminds us of something important: queer people should be everywhere—on the field, in the classroom, on the screen. Spaces that once felt off-limits aren’t just open to us now, they’re ours to claim.

And clearly, fans want more. The demand for a second season is loud, and while nothing’s been officially confirmed, the signs are looking good. Amazon MGM Studios’ head of television, Vernon Sanders, hinted that the show is still in the writers’ room, and renewal talks are ongoing. So, for now, let’s keep our collective fingers crossed.

If Season 1 was any indication, Season 2 won’t be afraid to double down on the chaos. Skinner himself teased that Benny’s journey is far from over. Expect backslides, expect mess, expect the kind of queer college rollercoaster that involves drugs, alcohol, and way too many feelings. In other words, more of exactly what we loved in the first place.

So, as Benny heads into another semester of self-discovery, drama, and debauchery, one thing’s for sure—fall TV just got a little gayer, a little messier, and a lot more relatable.

Honestly? We can’t wait.

