Kathy Griffin vs. The Anti-Gay Uber Driver: Her Hilarious Escape Plan

Somewhere between point A and “please let me out of this vehicle,” Kathy Griffin found herself in a situation that escalated from polite small talk to absolutely not—and responded with a lie so dramatic it deserves its own standing ovation.

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While stopping by The View to promote New Face, New Tour, Griffin shared what should’ve been a forgettable ride in Minneapolis… except it very much was not.

When the Vibe Turns Rotten

At first, everything checked out: normal driver, normal conversation, normal day. And then, like a switch flipping mid-sentence, the energy shifted. The chat veered into anti-gay remarks, then took a detour into racially loaded territory—the kind of conversation where you’re smiling on the outside but internally drafting your exit strategy in real time.

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Then came the moment that sealed it. As they passed the George Floyd Memorial, the driver dropped a comment that turned an uncomfortable ride into a hard no. At that point, it wasn’t about being polite anymore. It was about getting out.

Enter: A Lie That Kept Growing Legs

Now, some people would argue. Some would sit in silence. Griffin? She chose chaos—with purpose. The plan started simple: invent a cousin. A nice, believable, “she’ll pick me up instead” kind of cousin. Easy. Clean. Done.

Except… not done.

Because once the improv kicks in, there’s no off switch. Her tour manager jumped in, adding details like they were co-writing a script on the fly. And then Griffin, fully committing to the bit, went there:

“And my cancer’s back!”

A bold choice. A wild choice. A “this car is stopping right now” choice. And guess what? It worked.

A Flawless Escape… Almost

Of course, no high-stakes lie comes without a tiny crack. When the driver asked where this mystery cousin lived, Griffin and her tour manager pointed in completely different directions—because continuity is hard when you’re inventing a universe under pressure.

Still, the important part? She got out. Luggage retrieved. Ride abandoned. Uber booked. Peace restored.

Honestly? We Get It

There’s something very real about this whole thing. Not the exact lie (hopefully), but the instinct behind it—that moment when a situation crosses from awkward into I need to leave, now.

And sometimes, the exit isn’t graceful. Sometimes it’s weird, messy, and a little over-the-top. But it gets you out. Griffin basically said what we’re all thinking: there’s a limit to how much “weird” you’re willing to tolerate before you check out—mentally or physically.

So now I’m passing the mic to you: what’s the best excuse you’ve ever pulled out of thin air to escape a situation that was going downhill fast? A bad date? A questionable conversation? A stranger who should’ve stopped talking five minutes ago?

No judgment. Just survival tactics.