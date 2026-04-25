Porn Star Joey Mills Draws a Hard Line on Hookup Culture

There are people who light a candle, offer you water, maybe even ask about your childhood. And then there’s Joey Mills, who would very much like you to locate the nearest exit.

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The adult performer found himself at the center of an internet pile-on after a now-viral moment during an interview with Men.com alongside fellow actor Jack Preston. In a “hot or not” segment, the topic of post-hookup etiquette came up—and Mills did not exactly romanticize the aftermath.

“Get the fuck out of my house. I’m not going to give you my number,” he said.

And just like that, the timeline split into two camps: the “he’s honest” crowd and the “who hurt you?” brigade.

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The Relationship Pitch That Lit the Match

If the no-cuddling policy raised eyebrows, Mills’ description of his ideal relationship situation sent them fully airborne.

“[Open relationship is] a must-have. Here’s my quick little rundown on my dream relationship. I want a bi man who’s in a relationship with a woman who is a sub for her, a dom for me, and then just whore me out to his friends,” Mills said.

For some viewers, it wasn’t just the specificity—it was the expectation. Critics argued the dynamic sounded less like a fantasy and more like a casting call with very strict requirements. The backlash came fast, loud, and intense enough that the original video eventually disappeared from circulation.

No Cuddle Policy, Still Standing

If anyone expected Mills to soften his stance after the reaction, they misread the assignment. In a follow-up video, he doubled down, framing his comments not as cruelty—but clarity. According to Mills, most of his casual partners—often met through apps like Grindr and Sniffies—already know who he is and what the situation is.

“If I invite you over, hook up with you, don’t see a potential in dating you, and I’m not interested in hooking up with you again, why the fuck would I let you stay over and cuddle?”

@yourfatherswetdream Half the open hooking up with me are only doing it to brag to their friends about it later so no I will not be entertaining them afterwards. Sorry not sorry ♬ original sound – JoeyMills

It’s blunt, yes. But it’s also a version of honesty that’s rarely dressed up for politeness.

“You Are Not Entitled to My Time”

Mills didn’t stop at sleepovers—he drew the line at post-hookup communication too.

“Why the fuck would I give you my number so you can consistently text me? I’m not giving you my number. You are not entitled to my time and phone number.”

That sentence, more than anything, became the lightning rod. Because beneath the delivery is a familiar tension: where does personal boundary end and basic courtesy begin?

The Internet Reacts (Predictably)

For every person clutching pearls, another was nodding along. Supporters flooded his comments with variations of the same message: boundaries are boundaries. No one is owed intimacy beyond what was agreed upon—even if that agreement was unspoken but mutually understood. Others, however, argued that kindness costs nothing—and that there’s a difference between being clear and being dismissive.

Hookup Culture, Unfiltered

Strip away the outrage, and what’s left is something a little more interesting: a very public negotiation of expectations in modern gay hookup culture. Apps have made access easier, faster, and often more transactional. What Mills said out loud is something many people quietly practice—but rarely phrase with that level of directness.

And maybe that’s why it hit a nerve. Not because it’s entirely unfamiliar, but because it removes the soft edges people usually rely on to make these interactions feel less… clinical.

So, Is Joey Mills Wrong—Or Just Honest?

That depends on what you think a hookup comes with: a moment, or a moment plus manners. Mills is firmly in the first camp. No extras. No extensions. No aftercare package.

And whether that reads as refreshing or ruthless probably says less about him—and more about what you expect when the door closes behind you.