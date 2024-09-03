Keeana Kee Talks New Single ‘TIKTOK’, Spreading Positivity, & More

In a world often divided by politics and fear, it’s important to take a moment to find some joy. One way to certainly do that is by listening to pop star Keeana Kee‘s latest hit, “TIKTOK.”

A summer anthem with a unique melody, captivating lyrics, and infectious beats, the Latvian-born, New York based artist dedicated this track to people who procrastinate and are hesitant when making life changes.

“‘TIKTOK’ reminds you to make all choices yourself and don’t let anyone influence your decision,” Kee explains. “It inspires you to not listen to anyone and just be yourself.”

Accompanying the catchy single is a stunning visual that was shot in the South of France and takes viewers into the golden hour’s sunset along the beautiful streets of Antibes. Perfectly complimenting the music, Kee dances barefoot throughout the old city, joined by the nomadic Brazilian capoeira dancers and musicians. “TIKTOK” took social media by storm sparking a massive trend of fans and followers across the world posting their own take on Kee’s dance moves, using the hashtags #TikTokkeeanakee and #keeanakeetiktok.

In addition to making bears that make you bop, Kee is also an inspirational voice and passionate supporter for the LGBTQ+ community, Identifying as lesbian, and despite facing adversity in her formative years, she remained determined to pursue a career in music.

Kee’s ultimate mission as an artist is to spread joy and empower people to be their best, most authentic selves.

Instinct recently caught up with the songstress to talk more about the concept and message behind “TIKTOK,” as well as her overall love and passion for music, what brought her to the United States, and how she is not afraid to show that she is an openly gay artist.