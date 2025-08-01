Keegan Hirst Faces Heart Failure and Finds a New Kind of Strength

Keegan Hirst’s life was built on his body’s strength. As a professional rugby player and now a personal trainer and coach, he’s always relied on physicality to fuel his success. But in a twist of fate, a shocking diagnosis of heart failure forced him to completely rethink his relationship with his body. In an exclusive interview with Attitude, Keegan shares how his world turned upside down, and how he’s rebuilding not just his health, but his sense of self.

RELATED: ‘I Was Either Coming Out or Killing Myself’: Keegan Hirst Gets Candid

The Diagnosis

Advertisement

In autumn 2024, Keegan went for a run with his partner Joel and their two dogs in Scarborough. A routine jog quickly turned into a cause for concern. Keegan, someone who’d spent his life pushing his body to its limits, was struggling to keep up.

“Joel, can you slow down a bit?” Keegan asked.

“Honestly, if I slow anymore, I’ll be walking,” Joel responded, barely out of breath.

Advertisement

This wasn’t like him. So, Keegan did what anyone would do and sought medical advice. After several tests, doctors confirmed what he hadn’t expected: he had dilated cardiomyopathy, a type of heart failure. His heart was pumping at only 20% of its normal capacity.

“I had always thought I had a healthy body,” he says. “But here I am, with heart failure. It was a punch to the gut.”

The Emotional Toll

The shock of the diagnosis sent Keegan into a whirlwind of emotions, primarily anger and confusion. “My body has always been my tool. I’ve relied on it for everything, from rugby to training. How could this happen to me?” he says.

RELATED: “This Is F*cking Gross”: Keegan Hirst Gets Honest About Gay Sex

Advertisement

Heart failure wasn’t just a physical condition; it was a crisis of identity. Keegan had prided himself on his physical abilities, and now his body felt like a traitor.

“My ejection fraction was at 20%. A normal heart has a percentage between 60-80%. It was terrifying,” he reflects.

Shifting Perspectives

But after the initial anger and fear settled, Keegan chose not to let heart failure define him. “I had a decision to make: I could let dread and disappointment take over, or I could approach this with curiosity,” he says.

Advertisement

Instead of retreating, he embraced the situation with a focus on healing and understanding his new limits. For Keegan, it wasn’t about pushing harder; it was about learning how to care for his body in new, compassionate ways.

“Strength isn’t just about lifting weights or running fast. It’s about being resilient and learning to live with what your body can do now,” Keegan says. “It’s about adjusting and being kind to myself.”

A New Kind of Strength

Keegan’s heart failure diagnosis didn’t just change how he saw himself; it changed how he saw his purpose. He continued his work in the fitness world, not just focusing on physical strength, but also on mental and emotional resilience.

Advertisement

“I started to see my body differently. It’s not about pushing it to extremes anymore. It’s about listening to it and being compassionate,” he explains.

While the road ahead may not be easy, Keegan is determined to live life on his own terms. Heart failure is part of his journey now, but it doesn’t define him.

“It’s a new chapter. One where I’m not only focusing on how my body looks or performs, but on how I can support it and love it, no matter what,” Keegan says.

Advertisement

Keegan’s journey is a powerful reminder that even in the face of physical limitations, strength can still be found — in adapting, understanding, and continuing to move forward.

Source: Attitude