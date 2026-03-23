Kicked Out of an Uber for Being Gay. One Teen Says It Happened to Him

Uber is supposed to be simple: tap the app, get in the car, and arrive at your destination. But for some LGBTQ riders, the experience hasn’t always been that smooth.

Recently, a teenage TikToker says he was asked to leave his Uber shortly after getting into the vehicle—and he believes it was because the driver perceived him as gay. The situation quickly went viral online and sparked fresh conversations about discrimination in ride-sharing services.

A Viral Video Raises Questions

The teen, who posts under the username @alexdiarieslive, shared a video showing an uncomfortable exchange with his Uber driver. According to the clip, the driver abruptly cancelled the trip and repeatedly told the teen to leave the car.

In the background of the recording, the driver can be heard warning that he would call the police if the passenger did not exit the vehicle. Confused, the teen repeatedly asks why the ride was cancelled and if he’d be getting his payment back.

Uber later responded publicly to the situation, writing: “Support team here – we’re sorry to hear this happened – this behavior isn’t okay. Uber does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and can confirm that a specialized team is actively reviewing this incident.”

However, in a follow-up video, the TikToker said he felt the response from Uber had not been particularly helpful.

“I did contact Uber and honestly guys, Uber has done nothing… every time I try reporting him they close the chat,” he said.

He also maintained that nothing happened before the recording that would have triggered the confrontation.

“People need to understand there’s something called homophobia,” he explained. “He does not need a reason to cancel the ride… I said ‘hey good morning’ and then he started tripping.”

According to the teen, the driver reacted almost immediately after hearing his voice.

“As soon as I said ‘hello good morning’ with a little gay in my voice that’s when he said ‘oh you’ve got to leave my car,’” he said in another update.

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Not the First Time

While the situation shocked many viewers online, incidents involving LGBTQ riders and Uber have surfaced before.

In 2019, ABC News 7 reported about a lesbian couple being asked to leave their Uber after sharing a kiss in the back seat while on their way to a concert. When they questioned the driver about why they were being removed from the ride, he allegedly responded that she “won’t have any of that in here.”

When the couple asked directly if they were being kicked out for being gay, the driver reportedly answered yes. After the incident gained attention, Uber removed the driver’s access to the app.

A similar situation happened earlier in 2015 involving a gay couple in London. The pair said their driver asked them to exit the car after seeing them kissing and cuddling. During the exchange, the driver reportedly said, “I take gays but they don’t normally do this.”

The couple later questioned what exactly “normal” meant to the driver—pointing out that public displays of affection are common for heterosexual couples.

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A Reminder About Respect

For many LGBTQ people, stories like these hit a nerve because they highlight everyday moments where prejudice can quietly appear.

Ride-sharing companies like Uber have repeatedly stated that discrimination is not tolerated on the platform. Still, these viral incidents continue to remind people that policies alone don’t always prevent uncomfortable encounters.

Most rides are uneventful—just a quick trip across town. But when a simple “good morning” becomes the start of a confrontation, it raises a question many LGBTQ riders may have wondered at least once:

Should getting home really be this complicated?

Have You Ever Been Kicked Out of an Uber for Being Gay?