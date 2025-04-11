Kit Connor Isn’t Here for Lazy Sequels—and Neither Should We Be

There are few things in this world more sacred than a cup of tea, a cozy blanket, and the sound of Nick Nelson softly whispering “hi” on your screen. Since its tender debut in 2021, Heartstopper has blossomed into more than just a Netflix series—it’s a cultural balm for queer youth and queer elders alike, a soft-spoken triumph in a media landscape that too often forgets how joy feels.

RELATED: Kit Connor Turns Up the Heat in Damian Foxe’s Flaunt Photoshoot

Advertisement

But now, a shadow of uncertainty looms over the show’s adorably awkward halls. The question on every fan’s lips: Will we get a fourth season? Or has our beloved softboi saga already reached its peak?

Enter Kit Connor, the 21-year-old actor behind the bi king himself, Nick Nelson. In a recent interview with The Cut, Connor broke hearts gently but firmly when asked about the possibility of a season four.

“You don’t want to see Olivia Colman driving a 30-year-old Kit Connor to high school,” he quipped.

Advertisement

Let’s pause. That line? Iconic. Legendary. Wrap it in plastic and hang it in the Queer Museum of Wit. It’s a masterclass in dry British humor, but also—it’s a fair point.

Connor made it clear he doesn’t want to make another season of Heartstopper “just for the sake of making it.” And honestly? That’s not apathy—that’s integrity. When a show this meaningful exists, continuing it out of obligation rather than inspiration risks diluting its magic. And let’s face it: nobody wants Glee Season 5 energy haunting Heartstopper.

Season three, expected later this year, will cover volumes four and five of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels. Volume six is still somewhere in the creative ether, likely not arriving until 2025 or 2026. Until then, we are all collectively holding our breath like Charlie in a GCSE exam.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman is also on the campaign trail to make season four a reality. At the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival, they said, “I’m working very hard to get us a renewal for Heartstopper… It’s still ongoing. We don’t have a final answer yet. But there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen.” They added: “We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful.”

Now that’s the energy we like to see: quiet determination with a side of British charm and probably some biscuits.

Producer Patrick Walters echoed the sentiment, telling Deadline, “People are working hard on it,” while noting that “there are lots of moving parts.” Translation: We’re all trying, babes. Chill with the tweets. (Just kidding. Keep tweeting. Manifestation is activism.)

Advertisement

And look—we get it. Fans are anxious. Heartstopper is more than plot and pixels; it’s a lifeline. It gave queer viewers stories that didn’t end in trauma, alienation, or “Bury Your Gays” tropes. It offered teens (and grown-ass adults reparenting their inner child) a glimpse into what life could look like: gentle, accepting, kissed under the rain.

But even within our thirst for more, there’s beauty in restraint. Connor’s desire for “good writing, good filmmaker, good role” speaks to a larger truth: stories this important deserve to end with the same care with which they began.

So whether season four arrives next year, next decade, or only in the form of our Tumblr fanfic, let’s trust the process. Let’s support the creators who want to do it right. And in the meantime, we still have two full seasons (and soon, a third!) of affirming, pastel-tinted perfection to rewatch every time the world feels a little too loud.

Because even if we never see Olivia Colman drop off a grown man at school, we’ll always have Nick and Charlie in that rainstorm—and the soft power of a “hi.”

Source: The Cut