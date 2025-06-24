Kory Burns Isn’t Just Coming Out—He’s Coming for the Charts

Let’s get one thing straight—Kory Burns isn’t trying to be anyone’s idea of “just another R&B singer.” He’s rewriting the rules, flipping the script, and queering the soundscape with a firecracker of a single that couldn’t have come at a better time. Just in time for Pride Month, Burns has dropped “All Night Long,” a sultry, gender-blending anthem that’s as fearless as it is fresh. But the music? That’s just the beginning.

In his interview with PRIDE, Burns puts it plainly: “I’m just really bored with everything I hear in music today,” he says with the nonchalance of someone about to shake things up. “So I figured it was time to shake things up in my own way. I decided to be as authentic as I could be, and this was the song that came to me.”

And oh, it came all right—with silky falsettos, late-night groove, and a lyrical dance between “he” and “she” that refuses to sit neatly in a box. In fact, the track is a deliberate nod to bisexuality, and its fluidity feels less like a gimmick and more like a reclamation. “I was at the gym, heard a song that kept saying ‘girl this, girl that,’ and thought it would be so much more fun if it flipped. That’s how this song came to be.”

With that lyric switch, Burns isn’t just playing with pronouns—he’s playing with power. “All Night Long” doesn’t ask for permission. It struts right into the queer canon, unapologetically sweaty, smooth, and self-assured.

But behind the summer-ready sex appeal lies a deeper narrative. Burns isn’t just debuting a new single—he’s coming out publicly as bisexual for the first time. For an artist who has long been tapped as “one to watch,” the move marks a seismic personal and creative milestone.

“My grandma told me before she passed, ‘Don’t let anybody’s opinions sway you.’ She always supported me, even though we didn’t talk about my sexuality directly. She said a mother always knows. That stuck with me.”

Burns has known his truth for a long time—but he also knows the stakes of sharing it. While he says he never felt shame, the fear of what honesty might cost was very real.

“People made slick comments my whole life. This stuff wasn’t as accepted a few years ago, and some artists’ careers suffered. That frightened me. But now? Singing a song about my bisexuality is what’s taking me to the next level.”

It’s hard to ignore the poetry in that: living your truth not as a risk, but as a revelation. And this revelation didn’t come easily. In the past few years, Burns endured two car accidents, surgeries, the death of his beloved dog, the loss of his grandmother, and the collapse of a planned EP. Most artists would’ve stepped away. Burns chose to lean in.

The Miami-born singer credits his late mentor, soul legend Betty Wright, with planting the seeds of that resilience.

“She had her inklings!” he laughs. “She was big on no censorship. She’d definitely be proud.”

And with a new dance remix already out and tour dates in the works, Burns is just getting started. If “All Night Long” is any indication, we’re entering the era of Kory Burns—louder, prouder, and absolutely unfiltered.

To those still on the edge of their own identity, Burns offers a lifeline, no matter who you are or where you are in the journey.

“Take your time. Be honest with yourself. The right people will love you no matter what. If no one else, know I’m on your side.”

We see you, Kory—and we’re dancing all night long right beside you.