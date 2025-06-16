Team USA Captain Comes Out — and We’re Not Emotionally Ready

That’s right, folks. Volleyball legend Erik Shoji has officially spiked the closet door off its hinges. In a vulnerable, beautifully candid video shared with his 1.6 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, the U.S. men’s national team captain came out publicly as queer — and the gay gasp heard ’round the world was immediate.

“I’m here to tell the world today that I am queer,” he said. Simple. Brave. Iconic.

Cue the glitter, cue the group hug.

This Is Not a Drill — Shoji Is Queer, Clear, and Thriving

Now 35 and a three-time Olympian, Shoji is already volleyball royalty. But this? This is a next-level power move. “It feels scary, but freeing at the same time,” he shared. “I think personal acceptance takes a while. For me, it took a long time and I’m working through that still every day.”

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: there is nothing more badass than authenticity.

This wasn’t a press conference or a brand rollout. This was just a man — a son, a brother, a teammate, a total dig-machine — saying something true. And in a world where male athletes coming out is still the exception, not the rule? That truth is revolutionary.

Born to Pass, Set, and Slay

Hailing from Honolulu, Shoji was practically raised in a volleyball. His dad, Dave, is a coaching legend at the University of Hawaii. His brother Kawika? Olympic medalist. The family’s basically the Baldwin dynasty of volleyball, except way more wholesome and tan.

At Stanford, Erik made NCAA history as the first-ever four-time AVCA All-American. He clocked in 1,402 digs — and if you don’t know what that means, just imagine saving your entire group chat from disaster every day for four years. That’s the energy.

Since then, he’s been an international sensation, winning trophies from Germany to Poland. And yes, he looks good doing it. The cheekbones alone deserve their own medal.

Fans, Friends, and Fellow Queens Show Up

The love came fast. Like, “refresh the comments and cry again” fast.

USA Volleyball wrote, “Proud of you, Erik. Your courage, authenticity, and leadership on and off the court continues to inspire us all! Thank you for being you. We’re honored to stand with you, always.”

Merrick McHenry — fellow national team star and also gloriously gay — added, “Erik! Thank you for being you!”

And the volleyball fam showed up hard: Cody Kessel, Aleksander Sliwka, Bartosz Kurek, Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson — yes, we’re naming names, because love deserves a guest list.

Even Curt Miller, the out GM of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, sent his congrats. That’s allyship with a side of sports executive realness.

“I Want My Life to Feel Like I Have One Life”

In the video, Shoji reflects on what being out really means for him: “Moving forward means feeling completely free and myself, and I think I’ve been that for a couple of years now.”

Let’s pause and appreciate this. Queer people — especially queer athletes — are often forced to live in halves. Shoji is done with that. “I want my life to feel like I have one life,” he said. And truly, what’s gayer than radical wholeness?

He added: “Part of me hopes that the world keeps spinning, and the volleyball community stays amazing, accepting and growing.”

Honey, with you leading the charge? We don’t doubt it.

Return of the Captain (Now With Bonus Gay Energy)

Shoji is expected to make his return to the national team on June 25 in Chicago against China — his first match since coming out. The VNL just became must-watch queer TV.

Is he planning to change who he is on the court? Not a bit.

“I’m hoping to be almost the same person moving forward, hopefully better,” he said. “And I hope to just inspire people to be themselves and to be personable, be kind, be nice and to love life.”

Consider us inspired, hydrated, and ready to buy front-row tickets.

A Queer Athlete, A Family Legacy

And there’s even more depth to this story. Shoji’s grandparents met in a Japanese American internment camp during WWII. His grandfather later served in the 442nd Infantry Regiment — a decorated U.S. military unit.

That legacy of resilience clearly runs in the family. Shoji’s courage is the latest chapter in a story that’s long been about strength, pride, and showing up — in uniform, and now, in full color.

Final Set: Live Loud, Love Volleyball

Shoji ended his announcement with this beautifully unfiltered mic drop: “I feel so good, saying what I’m saying. And I know that I’m genuine in what I’m saying, and I believe in myself, and I believe in others… And I’m going to continue to be myself, and I’m so excited for that.”

Same, Erik. Same.

So here’s to Erik Shoji — for digging deep, serving truth, and setting an example that’s every bit as powerful as a cross-court spike. The volleyball world may already adore him, but now? He belongs to the gays, too. And we love a libero with a liberation arc.

Source: OutSports