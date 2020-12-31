Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa Drop Their Studio 2054 ‘Real Groove’ Remix

If 2020 has taught us nothing else, disco music is officially back. Specifically, Kylie Minogue’s Disco album is an absolutely retro-tastic masterpiece, melding Minogue’s famed and breathy pop vocals with dance ready musical arrangements, harkening back to the vintage era of disco.

With elaborate sets, tight camera angles and super-smart guest stars, Lipa’s Studio 2054 concert & Minogue’s Infinite Disco event are both being credited with revitalizing how we are looking at live performances. Taking their performance from Lipa’s event into the studio, Minogue and Lip have recorded the infectious single Real Groove, releasing it as a single. The track gets a slick refresh with this studio version, with both of these dynamic female performers being featured and hearing them together is pitch-perfect goodness.

As we head into 2021, Twitter is already buzzing that Kylie is preparing a re-release of Disco, & like Dua Lipa did with Future Nostalgia, enlisting a sickening roster of talent on some killer remixes. Some of the names being bandied about are Cyndi Lauper, Sophie Ellis-Bextor (who released her own incredible dance-tastic album this year, the appropriately titled Songs From The Kitchen Disco-Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Greatest Hits.) The pulsing single ‘Supernova’ is a standout on Disco and if the buzz is accurate, Minogue might be enlisting a fellow dance floor legend to join her on the possible remix of this track; Lady Gaga. While we did not get to hear the almost-duet that Minogue recently spoke about with Prince (& we wait for a collaboration with Madonna), a Kylie Minogue/Lady Gaga duet would be the exact kind of music we need to get us all back to the dance floors.

For all things Kylie Minogue, check out her website