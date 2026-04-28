Lady Gaga and Doechii Turn the World Into a Runway in New Video

Lady Gaga and Doechii have officially arrived to save our week, our wardrobes, and possibly our confidence levels with the release of their dazzling new collaboration “Runway,” created for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

And honestly? They didn’t just release a song—they launched a lifestyle.

With the instantly quotable line, “No matter what, you got to strut!”, Gaga and Doechii have handed us the mantra we didn’t know we needed. Monday slump? Strut. Midweek crisis? Strut. Awkward grocery run in sweatpants? Still strut.

This is motivation with a beat.

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Fashion, Fantasy, and Full Glamour

The video is pure visual candy from start to finish.

Gaga and Doechii command every frame with superstar confidence, surrounded by dancers in bold, bright, avant-garde looks that feel ripped straight from the most fabulous corner of fashion heaven. Every scene is packed with movement, attitude, and enough style inspiration to trigger an immediate closet cleanout.

And if you’re a longtime Little Monster, yes—you will absolutely clock Gaga’s blonde wig, a wink to one of her most iconic eras.

It’s playful, polished, and deliciously self-aware.

Doechii, meanwhile, matches Gaga’s energy beat for beat, proving once again why she’s one of the most exciting artists working right now. The Grammy-winning rap visionary glides through the video with swagger, charisma, and the kind of cool that can’t be taught.

Together, they don’t just collaborate—they combust.

Parris Goebel Behind the Magic

Of course, this level of slayage doesn’t happen by accident.

Behind the camera is choreographer and creative powerhouse Parris Goebel, whose résumé includes Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and major performance moments for Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Lady Gaga & Doechii have released the “Runway” music video. pic.twitter.com/b2QXaXgsx1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 27, 2026

That explains the precision, the attitude, and the addictive movement threaded through every second of the video. The choreography feels sharp, playful, and built for repeat viewing.

You’re not just watching “Runway.” You’re studying it.

A Perfect Match for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Could there be a more fitting anthem for The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The original film gave us iconic fashion moments, ruthless ambition, and enough quotable lines to last generations. This sequel now has a soundtrack moment worthy of that legacy.

“Runway” captures everything audiences love about fashion fantasy: confidence, reinvention, and walking into a room like everyone should already know your name.

Your Weekly Reminder to Serve

If Gaga and Doechii are teaching us anything, it’s this: the runway is not reserved for models or red carpets.

It’s the sidewalk. The office hallway. The train platform. The club entrance. Your living room in socks.

From Monday to Sunday, the world is your catwalk.

So put on your best look, fix your posture, and move like the spotlight follows you.

Because baby, you were born for the runway.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premieres May 1. Until then, “Runway” is available now—and ready for immediate repeat plays.