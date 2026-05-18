Zane Phillips, a Threesome, and a Breakup Collide in Something Still

Zane Phillips has spent the last few years building a reputation as one of television’s most charming rising stars, but his latest project suggests audiences are about to see a much deeper side of the actor.

In the new short film Something Still, Phillips steps into emotionally messier territory alongside actor and writer John Brodsky in a story centered on heartbreak, blurred boundaries, and the lingering wreckage of a relationship that could not survive its own complications.

The premise alone already sounds like the kind of emotionally loaded queer drama that audiences love dissecting long after the credits roll.

According to the film’s synopsis, the story follows a heartbroken man returning to the apartment he once shared with his ex-boyfriend. Once back inside the space that used to hold their relationship together, old memories begin resurfacing, forcing both men to confront the emotional fractures that ultimately ended things between them.

At the center of the breakup is a “casual threesome” that slowly evolved into something far more emotionally complicated than either of them expected.

Another version of the synopsis describes the film as two former lovers dealing with “the aftermath of a boundary they chose to blur,” which already hints at the kind of intimate emotional tension the short seems eager to explore.

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Phillips Continues His Impressive 2026 Run

The timing could not be better for Phillips, whose 2026 has quietly turned into a very strong year career-wise.

The actor has continued popping up everywhere across television, bringing his signature charisma to projects like Loot, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the final season of The Comeback.

In The Comeback, Phillips plays Dean opposite comedy icon Lisa Kudrow, which is no small task considering Kudrow’s legendary status in television comedy. Yet Phillips still managed to stand out with the kind of effortless screen presence that has made him increasingly popular with LGBTQ+ audiences.

There is something undeniably classic-Hollywood about Phillips. He has the looks, the confidence, and the easy magnetism of an old-school leading man, but projects like Something Still suggest he is also deeply interested in emotionally vulnerable storytelling.

A More Intimate Side of Phillips

What makes Something Still especially intriguing is how restrained and personal it appears to be compared to some of Phillips’ flashier television appearances.

The film seems less interested in spectacle and more focused on emotional intimacy, unresolved feelings, and the uncomfortable gray areas that can exist inside modern queer relationships.

That emotional realism could end up becoming the short’s biggest strength.

Queer storytelling has increasingly moved beyond simple coming out narratives and into more layered territory involving communication, jealousy, intimacy, and the complicated negotiations that happen within relationships themselves. Something Still appears ready to sit directly inside that space.

The project will have its world premiere at the Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival in Toronto on May 30 at the TIFF Lightbox, giving audiences their first look at what Phillips and Brodsky have created.

So far, details surrounding the short have remained fairly secretive, which honestly has only made curiosity grow stronger online.

But if early descriptions are anything to go by, Something Still may offer viewers something especially compelling: a version of Zane Phillips that feels rawer, quieter, and emotionally exposed in ways audiences have not fully seen before.

And for fans already captivated by his charm, that might be exactly what makes this performance impossible to ignore.