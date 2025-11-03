Leave Big Hunky Joe McElderry Alone! It’s 2025, People!

In my best Kim Kardashian voice: “Don’t be fucking rude.”

Joe McElderry, age 34, is hitting back at trolls on the internet who refuse to cease comments directed at his weight. While it’s true that he’s a far cry from the 19-year-old twink who won The X Factor UK, some of us will prefer a man with a little meat on his bones over a stick figure. Am I right? Not that McElderry has anything to be ashamed of these days. He’s still good looking in my book and he’s finishing up a sold-out tour next month.

In an Instagram photo posted October 27, the 3x gold-certified singer took body shamers to task with a caption that reads: “Woke up this morning to a comment saying I’m ‘like a house end’ (for those not from the North… that’s basically calling me fat). Honestly, social media is wild, isn’t it?! The things people think they can say about other people.

So, I did what any self-respecting person would do… threw on my sparkly sequin trousers, said ‘f the haters,’ and went off to finish a pretty much sold-out tour. Yeeeehaaaaaa, baby! Honestly, we’ve normalized saying horrible things and doing horrible things to each other — it’s not normal to behave that way! So, this is just a reminder to never let the keyboard warriors get ya down.”

I mean, really, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Joe McElderry’s body.

Joe McElderry, who calls The UK home, started his career in showbusiness as a reality TV competitor. He would go on to win season six of The X Factor UK in 2009, season two of Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and season one of The Jump in 2014. As a singer, he’s released five Top 20 albums in The UK, four of which were in the Top 10. He boasts a #1 single with a cover of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb” and over 28,000 unique monthly listeners on Spotify despite not releasing original music since 2023.

These days, Joe McElderry performs in the theatre – when he’s not embarking on solo tours of his own. He’s graced the stage in productions of Aladdin, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Pinocchio and The Who’s Tommy. He also hosts a podcast, That’s Ridiculous, with his grandmother, Hilda.

This takes me back to a moment in seventh grade, when my geography teacher responded to a rowdy student by saying, “those who can’t, laugh.” In other words, someone who has no goals or aspirations has nothing better to do than poke fun at people doing better than them. It’s easier to be lazy and a narcissist than to get up and make something of yourself. Leave Joe McElderry alone!

Joe McElderry – I Look To You