LGBTQ+ Travelers: Essential 2025 Travel Requirements + Updates

As we all look to get out and explore and maybe even get away from this ever changing world, it’s essential for LGBTQ+ travelers to stay informed about the latest requirements to ensure safe and enjoyable journeys. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the evolving landscape of travel in 2025.

1. REAL ID Compliance for Domestic Travel

Advertisement

Starting May 7, 2025, all U.S. travelers aged 18 and over will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another accepted form of identification, such as a valid passport, to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

To obtain a REAL ID, visit your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with the necessary documentation, which typically includes proof of identity, Social Security number, and residency. Given that processing times can vary, it’s advisable to apply well in advance of your planned travel dates.

2. ETIAS Authorization for European Travel

For those planning to explore Europe, be aware that the European Union has introduced the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). Starting in 2025, travelers from visa-exempt countries, including the United States, will need to obtain an ETIAS authorization before entering Schengen Zone countries.

Advertisement

The application is straightforward, can be completed online in about 20 minutes, and costs €7 (approximately $7 USD). Once approved, the ETIAS is valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first, and allows multiple entries into participating countries.

3. New 2025 Entry Rules for Mexico

As of March 2025, U.S. citizens traveling to Mexico must present a valid passport and complete the Forma Migratoria Múltiple (FMM), also known as the Mexico Tourist Card. This form serves as an entry immigration document and is mandatory for all foreign visitors, including U.S. citizens, regardless of the length of stay.

While the FMM requirement is not new, Mexican immigration authorities have recently increased enforcement to ensure compliance. Travelers are advised to complete the FMM process accurately and carry the necessary documentation to avoid potential delays or issues upon entry.

Advertisement

Key Points:

Passport Requirement: Ensure your passport is valid for the entire duration of your stay in Mexico.

FMM (Mexico Tourist Card): This form can be completed online prior to travel or obtained upon arrival. It requires information such as personal details, passport number, and travel itinerary.

Duration of Stay: The FMM permits a maximum stay of up to 180 days for tourism purposes.

Visa Not Required: U.S. citizens do not need a visa for tourism visits lasting less than 180 days.

Recommendations:

Pre-Arrival Preparation: Complete the FMM online before your trip to expedite the entry process.

Document Security: Keep your passport and FMM in a safe place during your stay, as you may be required to present them to authorities.

Stay Informed: Regularly check for any updates to travel requirements before your departure.

3.5 Bringing Multiple Laptops to Mexico: What You Need to Know

When traveling to Mexico, each individual is permitted to bring one portable computing device—such as a laptop, notebook, or tablet—without incurring import taxes – we found this out the hard way. Bringing additional devices may subject travelers to import duties.

Advertisement

Key Points:

Allowed Devices: Each traveler can bring one portable computing device duty-free.

Additional Devices: Bringing more than one such device may result in import taxes, calculated at approximately 19% of the item’s value.

Enforcement: While enforcement can vary, there have been instances where travelers were fined for carrying multiple devices.

Recommendations:

Travel Light: To avoid potential taxes, limit yourself to one portable computing device.

Be Prepared: If you must bring multiple devices, be ready to declare them and pay any applicable duties upon arrival.

4. Passport Validity and Renewal

Advertisement

Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your intended return date, as many countries enforce this requirement. If you need to renew your passport, the U.S. Department of State has introduced an online renewal system to streamline the process.

However, processing times can still be lengthy, so initiate your renewal well before your planned departure.

5. Visa Requirements

Visa requirements vary by destination and the purpose of your visit. Use interactive tools like the Travel Requirements by Country map provided by Allianz Global Assistance to check the specific visa requirements for your destination.

Advertisement

Some countries offer visas on arrival, while others require advance applications. Ensure you have all necessary documentation, such as proof of sufficient funds, accommodation details, and return flight information, to facilitate a smooth visa application process.

6. Health and Safety Considerations

Stay informed about health advisories and vaccination requirements for your destination. Carry proof of vaccinations, including COVID-19, as some countries may require them for entry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides up-to-date health information for travelers. Additionally, consider purchasing travel insurance that includes medical coverage to protect against unforeseen health issues abroad.

7. LGBTQ+ Travel Safety

Advertisement

While many destinations are welcoming to LGBTQ+ travelers, it’s crucial to research the cultural and legal attitudes toward LGBTQ+ individuals in your chosen destination. Resources like the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) offer valuable information on LGBTQ+-friendly destinations and accommodations. Always prioritize your safety and well-being by staying informed and respecting local customs and laws.

8. Cruise Travel Documentation

If you’re embarking on a cruise, documentation requirements can vary. For closed-loop cruises (those that begin and end at the same U.S. port), a passport may not be required, but it’s recommended to carry one in case of emergencies. For cruises that begin or end in foreign ports, a valid passport is necessary.

Advertisement

Always verify documentation requirements with your cruise line before departure.

9. Pre-Trip Checklist

Before setting off on your adventure, ensure you have all necessary documents:

Identification : REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or passport.

Travel Authorizations : ETIAS for European travel or other required visas.

Health Documentation : Vaccination records and health insurance information.

Financial Preparedness : Credit cards, some cash in local currency, and proof of sufficient funds.

Itinerary Details: Copies of flight tickets, accommodation bookings, and emergency contacts.

By staying informed and prepared, LGBTQ+ travelers can navigate the evolving travel landscape of 2025 with confidence, ensuring safe and enriching experiences worldwide.