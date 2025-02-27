Unforgettable LGBTQ+ Adventure: Switzerland’s Best Ski, Spa, Nightlife

Packed our bags, glam squad, and best après-ski looks—it was time for a fabulous winter escape through Switzerland! From chic city stays to high-altitude queer celebrations, this trip had it all. Here’s a recap of our ultimate LGBTQ+ itinerary through Lausanne, Bern, Zurich, Arosa, and Bad Ragaz, featuring luxury hotels, legendary parties, and breathtaking alpine views.

LGBTQ+ Winter Wonderland: An Epic Swiss Adventure

Touchdown in Switzerland

We flew in style with SWISS Airlines and arrived feeling refreshed and fabulous. Upgrading to SWISS Premium Economy added extra comfort. Once we landed, the Swiss Travel Pass was our golden ticket for seamless travel across this stunning country.

Lausanne: The Sophisticated Start

We checked into the lavish Lausanne Palace, our home base for indulgence, before diving into the city’s cocktail culture at Street Cellar or the iconic Pin Up Bar. Ready for a night out? We hit up the “Oh My Gay” party at Moxy Lausanne City and capped it off at MAD Club’s Gameboy Party, the hottest LGBTQ+ event in town.

Bern: History & Queer Culture

We wandered the medieval streets of Switzerland’s capital with a guided tour of its UNESCO-listed Old Town, then got a taste of LGBTQ+ history at the “Queer” exhibition at the Natural History Museum. Unfortunately this exhibit is no longer showing, but you can view much of it on the website. Lunch at the LGBTQ+-friendly Falken Restaurant was delightful.

Zurich: Luxury, Art & Nightlife

We prepared for decadence at The Dolder Grand, a five-star retreat with a world-class spa. We explored the city’s LGBTQ+ history with a special walking tour, then climbed the Karlstower for jaw-dropping views. Ready for a midweek queer bash? We swung by Heldenbar for Zurich’s longest-running LGBTQ+ night.

Arosa: Snow, Ski & Drag Madness

We experienced an over-the-top winter sports adventure at Arosa Gay Ski Week, where the slopes came alive with drag queens and queer revelry. Staying at the posh Tschuggen Grand Hotel, we soaked in the award-winning spa and took in 360° views from the Weisshorn Summit. The Drag Race on Skis was an unforgettable highlight as queens competed in full glam on the slopes!

Bad Ragaz: Spa Retreat & Farewell

We ended our adventure in pure luxury at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, home to a world-class spa and Michelin-starred dining. After a relaxing aroma massage, we celebrated our trip with a farewell feast at Verve by Sven.

Reflections on an Unforgettable Trip

Switzerland wasn’t just stunning—it proved to be a beacon of LGBTQ+ inclusivity. From vibrant queer nightlife to luxurious wellness retreats, this journey was the perfect blend of culture, adventure, and unapologetic fun.

So, who’s in for next year? #InLoveWithSwitzerland 🏳️‍🌈❄️