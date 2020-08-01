Congrats! 17 LGBTQ People Who Won Big On Reality Television

Reality television has taken over our lives for the last two decades with no ending in sight.

What started out as a new genre of TV has emerged into something much different as there were many years where the most watched shows weren’t script-based.

Along the way we have seen many of our LGBTQ brethren compete on these programs with plenty of them coming out victorious in the end. It’s another testament to our community in terms of not only our visibility that continues to grow but the incredible talents that we have as well.

Take a look at TK ones who stormed through their respective series and scored big in the end.

Andy Herren: Big Brother 15

Christian Siriano: Project Runway Season 4

Melissa King: Top Chef All Stars LA

Todd Herzog: Survivor China

Reichen Lehmkuhl & Chip Arndt: The Amazing Race

Kristen Kish: Top Chef

Kaycee Clark: Big Brother 20

Richard Hatch: Survivor

Joe McElderry: X Factor UK Season 9

David Bromstad: HGTV Star

Brent Ridge & Josh Kilmer-Purcell: The Amazing Race Season 21

Nadia Almada: Big Brother UK Season 5

Courtney Act: Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 21

Benji Schwimmer: So You Think You Can Dance Season 2

Yigit Pura: Top Chef Just Desserts