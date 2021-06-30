Lil Nas X Made An Avengers-Level Album Teaser

Lil Nas X is gearing up for the release of his debut album, and he wants all of his fans to assemble.

Musician Lil Nas X recently released a 53-second tease for his upcoming album, Montero: The Album. In the video, which is mirrored after the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lil Nas X’s multiple characters and alter egos gather. This includes his “Old Town Road” cowboy character, his poll dancing persona from “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and more. The characters then add to the Avengers-level visuals.

“MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM

COMING SOON! 🦹🏾‍♂️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8UjXJWpYap — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021

Lil Nas X’s fans, of course, were happy to see the video. And many fans made jokes about the Marvel homage.

Lil Nas X has been teasing his new music and this upcoming album for over a year now. It began with the artist teasing the tile of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The singer then reminded fans last fall that he was coming out with a full album while accepting the Billboard Music Award for Top Hot 100 Song.

“What?” he said while accepting the award. “Thank you to everybody. Thank you to Billy Ray Cyrus. I want everybody to be on the lookout next month for Nasvember. It’s going to go crazy. In 2021, I’m dropping the greatest album of all time. I love you goodnight.”

This truly has been a fantastic year for Lil Nas X. After he released “Montero,” the singer saw a boost in his popularity. Part of that can be contributed to the massive conversation, both good and bad, the song’s adjoining music video created. Lil Nas X also just recently made a big splash at the BET Awards by performing the hit song. Though, it was his passionate kiss with one of his dancers that set the internet ablaze.

With all of that in mind, we can’t wait to see what Lil Nas X has in store with his upcoming album. We’re sure many people will give the project a listen. And we’ll be right there with them.