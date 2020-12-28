Woah! Lil Nas X Makes Out With Himself in Hot New Shirtless Pic

Lil Nas X‘s creativity appears to have no end. The “Old Town Road” stud left social media speechless after he posted his most recent Instagram photo on Sunday, December 27. It’s a snap that’s hot, sexy and features him using his tongue on, wait for it, himself!

Um, wow. The Georgia native appears to still be in the holiday spirit as the photo consists of him wearing a uniquely shaped hat with mistletoe attached at the end. Both versions showcase his smoking hot shirtless body and the same red, leathery kind of pants and braided hairdo.

“Practicing for new years,” he captioned the snap. Whoever is at the receiving end of said kiss on NYE is pretty lucky considering how amazing his tongue and lips look (although we’ve gawked at both many times over the past two years).

Lil Nas is known for showcasing his toned body on social media in a variety of near-naked ensembles. He also teased creating an OnlyFans account earlier this year but that has yet to happen. Other celebs, like actor Tyler Posey, have opened up their own pages on the popular content subscription service platform which has seen their popularity rise in the process.

The Grammy winner has also proven to not be a one-trick pony after the unbelievable success of “OTR”. He dropped the colorful music video for “Holiday” last month which already has 85 million views on YouTube.

“Aye, can I pop s**t?” Nas asks in “Holiday” before going into the kinds of sexual positions he likes. “I might bottom on the low, but I top s**t. Switch the genre on you h**s do a rock hit. I got the biggest damn song, f**k the charts sis.”

the statue of liberty could never! 😫 smh pic.twitter.com/qj72UP7stH — nope (@LilNasX) September 17, 2020

He’s also entered the world of fashion by collaborating on a Spring 2021 line with designer Christian Cowan who first dressed him for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019. It appears as if the sky’s the limit for Nas as his career continues to grow.