Lil Scrappy Wants to Know If You’d Pay Big Bucks to See Him.

Rapper and reality TV star Lil Scrappy says he’d perform at a LGBT event because gay people pay the most money.

Lil Scrappy, real name Darryl Richardson, is most known for his time on VH1 (now MTV) staple Love & Hip Hop. He’s been a part of the product since its heyday in 2012 and still appears with the brand. He’s appeared in love Atlanta and Miami editions as well as one of its spin-offs, Leave it to Stevie.

Advertisement

In a recently released video, the 41-year-old says: “The [LGBT] community pay a lot, bro. I don’t care [if they’re gay], I’ll take their money. They’ll give you 20 or 50 thousand dollars to come out and perform. I’ll walk in there, get my money and walk up out of there. [Gay people] have helped me survive. Gay people know what it is, or they don’t fuck with you, bro.”

He also alludes that rappers who are in the closet should come out as gay because they’d be making more money due to the media’s sensationalism around LGBT people.

Who is Lil Scrappy?

Lil Scrappy was wildly popular from 2004 to 2008, although he still makes music to this day. His first record, Trillville & Lil Scrappy, was released in 2004 under Warner Bros and debuted at #12 on the Billboard Top 200. His second record, Bred 2 Die Born 2 Live, was released in 2006 under G-Unit and debuted at #24 on the Billboard Top 200. While his third record, Prince of the South, failed to make it on the chart, it still peaked at #3 on Billboard Rap.

Advertisement

To his credit, Lil Scrappy has notched seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Two of them were achieved as a solo artist and five were gained as a feature on another rapper’s track.

He also boasts 550,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta Is Adding Its First Gay Male Couple – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

Do we count this as allyship? It’s different than saying the LGBT community is amazing and are deserving of equal rights, only that he’d perform at a gay convention if the dollar amount was right. Now, it’s also worth noting that gay people are still looked down on in the rap game, so Lil Scrappy even giving them this much respect is opening himself up to a can of worms.

What are your thoughts on, well, his thoughts? Comment and let me know!

Here’s the video…