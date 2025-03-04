Move over, true crime podcasts—real life just outdid fiction. Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, is at the center of a murder case that has the internet buzzing. But this isn’t just another courtroom drama—this case has a growing fanbase, a six-figure legal fund, and a spicy cinematic twist.

Back in December 2024, Manhattan prosecutors charged Luigi Mangione with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The alleged crime took place at 6:45 AM in Midtown Manhattan, a time when most people are still debating whether they need another shot of espresso. The charges? Second-degree murder, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a silencer (because apparently, subtlety was the goal), and possession of a forged instrument. Quite the legal shopping list.

Mangione, however, pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment, and his lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has been vocal about his determination to fight back. But while most murder suspects are dodging public scrutiny, Luigi Mangione has somehow become an online sensation.

Rather than condemning him, social media has been fawning over Luigi Mangione, and their support isn’t just digital—his legal defense fund has amassed a staggering $641,491. An anonymous donor even contributed $30,000, citing “suspect” legal proceedings.

Even Luigi Mangione himself is aware of the bizarre love he’s receiving. In a statement, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming amount of letters, fan mail, and general thirst.

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

As if this saga needed another twist, a source for Radar Online claims that Luigi Mangione had filmed over 20 high-production, “cinematic-style” adult videos. The source said he had seen one of the videos and wishes he never had, adding, “And it wasn’t just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything.”

“He wanted to be watched. He got off on it. There are at least 20 videos of him having sex. But a lot of the girls are too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow.”

Yes, you read that right. Now, the internet is divided—some are deep-diving into the web, trying to track down these elusive tapes, while others suspect this revelation is a well-timed distraction from the trial. Either way, Luigi Mangione’s newfound fame has taken a rather unexpected turn.



Luigi Mangione is set to appear in federal court on March 19 and in New York state court on June 26. If convicted, he could face the death penalty. Whether justice is served or the internet’s favorite “hot felon” finds himself on the wrong side of history, one thing is certain—this case is far from ordinary.

Grab your popcorn, because this is one courtroom drama that’s just getting started…and could possibly be turned into another Netflix drama–stay tuned.

Sources: The Independent, Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Radar Online