Luke Evans & Fran Tomas Redefine Poolside Glamour in BDXY Swimwear

Luke Evans and his boyfriend, Spanish architect and designer Fran Tomas, have been quietly building an empire—and not just the dreamy, Mediterranean villa kind. The pair have been dating since 2021, after reportedly meeting through mutual friends. Evans, best known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast and The Alienist, and Tomas, who has a background in architecture and design, now share both a personal and professional life that’s as aesthetically aligned as it is enviable.

RELATED: Luke Evans Looks Very Sexy Under the Miami Sun with Boyfie Fran Thomas

Advertisement

Their brand, BDXY Studio, which launched last year, has already established itself as a go-to for sleek wardrobe essentials with a whiff of vintage stardom.

This week, the trio behind the brand—Evans, Tomas, and fashion stylist Christopher Brown—decided to bless our timelines with their latest drop: swimwear. And guess who modeled them?

(Insert dramatic pause and a fan flutter.)

Advertisement

Yes, Luke and Fran themselves. Because if you’re going to launch minimal swimwear with a nostalgic flair, you might as well do it wearing next to nothing and looking like two Bond villains who fell in love over negronis and mutual gym memberships.

“Old-school confidence, modernised,” said an accompanying caption. “Inspired by Hollywood screen legends – think Harrison Ford poolside in the ‘70s – the BDXY swimwear brings timeless energy with a flattering, modern fit. We’re obsessed with the classic black edition that works with everything.”

We are too. And the photo proof is here to deliver: in the moody black-and-white shot, Evans leans casually against a sun-drenched wall, his soaked BDXY tee clinging in just the right places over matching swim briefs. Tomas stands beside him, shirtless and statuesque, arm slung around his beau like a modern-day Greek god on vacation in Palm Springs. Both wear BDXY’s newest swimwear drop—and both look like they invented it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Luke Evans Channels His Inner Thirst Trap King in His Bold New Video

It’s hot, it’s intimate, and it captures the brand’s ethos perfectly: bold, nostalgic, and unapologetically sexy.

Advertisement

We’re not saying that Evans and Tomas could model burlap sacks and still look like they’re heading to a Vogue editorial shoot—but yes, actually, we are saying that. Yet what’s particularly charming about the BDXY Studio brand is how genuinely collaborative and personal it feels. There’s no corporate gloss here—just three style-savvy men putting their own spin on timeless pieces they clearly love to wear (and love to see each other wear).

It’s giving love story, it’s giving business casual, if the business is seduction, and it’s definitely giving reason to check out their site “just for a look” before accidentally adding three things to your cart.