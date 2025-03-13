Luke Evans Channels His Inner Thirst Trap King in His Bold New Video

Luke Evans, the 45-year-old Welsh actor best known for his role in Beauty and the Beast, is proving that when it comes to promoting his brand, BDXY, he’s not afraid to turn up the heat – literally and figuratively. The actor, who’s become quite the fashionista (and no stranger to flaunting his physique), left little to the imagination in his latest GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video that had fans’ jaws dropping.

Now, we’re not talking about a casual fashion reveal here. Luke kicked off the steamy clip by donning only a pair of red briefs, before casually pulling them down—almost giving fans a freebie—because why not? “GRWM – Legs day, short shorts day. Gym time. Bringing the 80’s short shorts back!!! Don’t be scared of showing your legs off lads!!!” he captioned the post, further solidifying his role as the ultimate thirst trap king.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dylan Efron Shows Off His Shower Philosophy — And It Involves a Speedo

EMBED: https://x.com/EnCelebridades/status/1899220158922592494

In the video, Luke was seen modeling BDXY’s latest pieces, including the Unit Brief, Cameo Shorts, Stunt Vest, and Gaffer Cap. These aren’t just any pieces of clothing, mind you. These are clothes that scream premium and bold, and in case you didn’t catch it, Luke’s not shy about showing just how well they fit—sometimes a bit too well, judging by how quickly the video was deleted. (We’re sure that wasn’t because of a wardrobe malfunction, though…right?)

Advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly—the post has since been deleted. But as any good marketer knows, once something’s out there on the internet, it’s pretty much permanent. Some quick-fingered fans were able to capture the video before it vanished into the ether, ensuring that Luke’s steamy promo lives on in their hearts (and their phone storage).

While his marketing game is clearly on point, there’s more to Luke than just his stunning abs and cheeky Instagram antics. In fact, the actor has been pretty open about his life and love for his longtime partner, Fran Tomas, who helped co-found BDXY alongside Luke’s stylist Christopher Brown.

RELATED: Luke Evans on Learning to Be Kinder to Himself

Advertisement

And while Luke’s personal life has us swooning, he’s also busy with his career. He’s currently in Melbourne filming Bear Country, a thriller that promises plenty of action (and likely some shirtless moments). But while the plot of the film isn’t nearly as spicy as Luke’s Insta content, it’s still a welcome distraction for those of us eagerly awaiting his next shirtless scene (yes, we’re looking at you, Luke).

As much as we’re eagerly awaiting more shirtless Instagram moments, it’s clear that Luke Evans isn’t just the heartthrob we know and love. He’s a businessman, a romantic, and yes, a marketing genius who knows exactly how to keep fans engaged. As for BDXY’s future? Let’s just say, if they ever launch a “shirtless” collection, we’ll be first in line.

To sum it up, Luke Evans doesn’t need to take it all off to get our attention—he’s already got us hooked. The mix of charm, confidence, and undeniable hotness is exactly what we needed. Thank you, Luke, for making Monday motivation that much easier to swallow.

Source: JustJared