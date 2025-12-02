If you felt an unusually strong gust of glitter, confetti, and homosexual delight sweeping across Manhattan this Thanksgiving morning, you weren’t imagining it. The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving parade may have just delivered the gayest, most gloriously queer holiday spectacle in its nearly century-long history. From power-belting divas to queer pop princes to Broadway darlings flirting on live TV, the energy this year was less “family-friendly tradition” and more “big gay holiday musical with several costume changes.” And we were absolutely living for it.

Broadway Boys, Hand Kisses, and Clothing Mishaps

Let’s start where the internet did: the moment at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade between Jonathan Groff and Bowen Yang that practically melted Rockefeller Center.

The two queer icons—Groff of Glee and Frozen fame, and Yang, Saturday Night Live’s resident comedy sweetheart—performed an adorable dance break during the Broadway number for Just in Time, Groff’s new musical celebrating the life of Bobby Darin. Their choreography on the Macy’s parade stage was cheeky, sweet, and unmistakably flirtatious. Then, in a tender flourish that instantly became the GIF of the day, Groff lifted Bowen’s hand and placed a soft kiss on it. Not quite a smooch, but a ceremonial gay blessing broadcast across Macy’s signature holiday spectacle.

But Groff simply cannot appear at a parade without giving us something extra. After his performance, he joked about his costume, admitting, “I’ve decided to just not wear any undergarments.” The nation gasped. The gays rejoiced. And Andy Cohen, serving as guest host, wasted no time quipping about the dangers of “free balling” through a windy Manhattan morning. By then, the parade had already been baptized in queer mischief.

Conan Gray: White, Feathered, and Vocally Unreal

Conan Gray showed up at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a Nutcracker-meets-fashion-editorial all-white look—sleeveless vest, feathered shoulders, and pure pop-star confidence. His performance of Vodka Cranberry was one of the day’s biggest crowd-pleasers, proving once again that he’s rapidly ascending into pop’s A-list territory.

He hit the high notes with fearless precision and performed like he was headlining Madison Square Garden instead of riding a float past the world’s coldest, shivering spectators. The cheers? Deafening. The gays? Fed.

Cynthia Erivo: Green, Glorious, and Opening the Show

Fresh off a whirlwind (and vocally taxing) press tour for Wicked: For Good, Cynthia Erivo opened the parade in full powerhouse mode. Her rendition of Feeling Good wasn’t just good—it was soul-lifting, sky-splitting, and outrageously cinematic for 9 a.m. She also cut the ceremonial ribbon to kick off the festivities. Consider her the parade’s benevolent green fairy godmother.

The Queer Big Apple Corps: A Marching Legacy

Back for another year of joyous queer visibility, The Queer Big Apple Corps—formerly the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps—marched proudly down the route as one of the most beloved LGBTQIA+ institutions in U.S. community music. Their presence wasn’t just symbolic; it was a reminder of how deeply woven queer artists are into the cultural fabric of New York. And they did what they do best: make music, make history, and make it fabulous. Check out their performance during Pride this year!

Villains, Icons, and a Little Queer Camp Magic

What is a Macy’s parade without a bit of villainy? Disney’s queer-coded royalty—Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and Dr. Facilier—made their presence known during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day spectacle. Honestly, these characters have always served a level of flamboyant drama that feels tailor-made for a gay audience. And in true chaotic Macy’s parade fashion, they were spotted alongside Buzz Lightyear, Shrek, and even Labubus, giving you the kind of crossover only New York City—and only Macy’s—could produce.

Callum Scott, Ballroom Eleganza, and Whitney Houston Glory

Openly gay singer Callum Scott made his Macy’s debut atop Lindt’s shimmering new ‘Master Chocolatier Ballroom’ float, marking one of the standout moments of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Joined by NYC Ballet principal dancers Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck, Scott delivered a gorgeous duet version of I Wanna Dance with Somebody, transforming Herald Square into an emotional, chocolate-scented queer ballroom fantasy worthy of Macy’s biggest holiday stage.

A Chorus Line and the Gaga Girls

The Spirit of America Dance Stars—600 teen dancers strong—kept the queer energy pumping at the Macy’sThanksgiving Day Parade with a full Gaga medley. Sequins? Yes. Hair flips? Absolutely. Born This Way before noon? Essential, especially at Macy’s, where camp is practically a tradition.

Meanwhile, the cast of A Chorus Line: Next Generation lit up 34th Street during the Macy’s parade with One, proving that Broadway’s most iconic musicals only get gayer—and even more glorious—with time.

The Verdict?

Representation everywhere. Queer artists in every corner. Gender-bending fashion. Broadway charm. Pop-star theatrics. Villain camp. And a hand-kiss that may live forever.

So… was this the gayest Macy’s Thanksgiving parade ever? Baby, it wasn’t just gay. It was parade-level gay perfection. And we’re already counting down to next year.