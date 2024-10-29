Manu Rios is most notable for his role as Patrick Blanco in the widely popular Spanish-language Netflix series Élite, but did you know that he’s also a talented musician?

Advertisement

RELATED: Why ‘Élite’ Hottie Manu Ríos Was Labeled As “Spanish Justin Bieber”

Back in 2013, Rios would post covers of popular songs like Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds,’ One Direction’s ‘Night Changes‘ and ‘Little Things,’ Adele’s ‘Someone Like You,’ and a whole lot more. At the time, Rios looked like a doe-eyed, blushing, fresh artist sitting in his room and singing in front of his camera for his subscribers on YouTube to see. Fans at the time even called him the ‘Spanish Justin Bieber!’

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Elite’ Hottie Manu Rios Is SOAKING WET and Shirtless in Latest Post

Rios has a background in musical theater, classical ballet, and hiphop; he was even a member of the Spanish children’s music group Parchís when it was relaunched in 2012 and with whom he toured around Spain. In 2013, he was signed with a Grammy Award-winning producer who brought him to the US and created an unreleased EP, which Rios reveals he’ll release in the future–hopefully, soon.

Advertisement

RELATED: Manu Rios Turns Up the Heat in New Series’ Date Announcement Video

Fast forward to today, the 25-year-old actor and model sat down in front of the piano to cover Chappell Roan’s hit song ‘Good Luck’ and posted the video on his Instagram. His soulful rendition can be felt through the screen as he belts out Chappell’s song. Don’t you just love his version of the song?

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Breathless’ Hottie Manu Rios Sets Instagram on FIRE in August

Fans and followers are flocking to Manu’s comments section to praise the artist:

@katybaehm: “This wasn’t on my bingo card .. but I sure needed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@dersteira: “so beautiful. i wish I’d be as talented as you are! amazing”

@ale_in_wonderland: “😮‍💨 this song is so pure! Thanks manu”

@rio.mointi: “If you have an album, I definitely would buy it 🔥🔥 zhuzh!!!”

@kissfrm.marcel: “marry me 💍”

@kylahoggard: “U cannot have it all 😭 fine. Beautiful. Good actor. Singer?! 6pack? What the heck?!”

Advertisement

Most recently, Rios starred in the Spanish-language drama Breathless (Spanish: Respira) where he plays Dr. Biel de Felipe. Just like his previous roles, Rios exudes confidence and passion whenever he plays a character on screen, so I can’t really blame you if you haven’t seen him past his characters–he’s absolutely killing it as an actor!

Advertisement

Sources: La Opinión de A Coruña