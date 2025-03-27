Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Brings Gay Legends Back for a Reunion!

Hold onto your capes, Marvel fans—Avengers: Doomsday is officially in the works, and it’s bringing some seriously fabulous firepower to the roster. While we’ve been blessed with a slew of classic Marvel favorites, including the likes of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, it’s the surprise return of two legendary gay icons from the original X-Men franchise that’s got us squealing with excitement.

Alan Cumming and Sir Ian McKellen, who defined the dynamic and often electrifying relationship between Nightcrawler and Magneto in the early 2000s, are rejoining the Avengers fold. That’s right: Alan’s back as the teleporting, mischievous, blue-skinned Nightcrawler, and Sir Ian is slipping into Magneto’s iconic helmet once more. It’s the crossover we didn’t know we needed, but my goodness, we absolutely deserve it.

A Little Mutant Magic, A Lot of Gay Power

Advertisement

As the excitement for Avengers: Doomsday builds, Marvel’s livestream event has dropped a jaw-dropping amount of information about the cast, and let’s just say it was like opening a box of X-Men collectibles — complete with rainbow-colored nostalgia. The real game-changer here is how Marvel is leaning into its rich queer history, bringing back two out-and-proud actors who have been openly defying the odds and giving us iconic performances for decades.

Alan Cumming, who played the lovable and complex Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, was confirmed for the film, proving once again that the best teleporters leave an unforgettable mark on your heart. “I was thrilled to revisit Nightcrawler in this new chapter of the X-Men universe,” said Cumming, probably after teleporting from one fabulous brunch to the next. “It’s an honor to be part of such an important and exciting film.”

Advertisement

And then, of course, there’s Sir Ian McKellen, who needs no introduction as the queer powerhouse who also happens to be one of the greatest actors of his generation. His portrayal of Magneto remains an enduring symbol of strength, rebellion, and raw emotional depth. The reunion of McKellen and Stewart as the complex, frenemy duo is not just a cinematic reunion; it’s a reminder that gay icons can quite literally take down worlds. “There’s something so special about revisiting Magneto,” McKellen shared, no doubt surrounded by some sparkling wine and a copy of Lord of the Rings. “I’m excited to bring this character back to life in new and surprising ways.”

Back From the Past, Ready for the Future

But wait, it gets even better. In addition to Alan Cumming and Sir Ian McKellen, a whole slew of other X-Men alumni are gracing us with their returns—each one seemingly a little more polished (and a little more magnetic) than before. Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Professor X, continuing the sage-like wisdom and the spine-tingling gravitas. And Rebecca Romijn, who brought Mystique to life in the first trilogy, is back as the shape-shifting, kick-butt icon, much to the delight of fans who never forgot the blue revolution of 2000s cinema.

RELATED: Colman Domingo and the Marvel Multiverse That Never Was

Advertisement

Let’s not forget Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, James Marsden’s Cyclops, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit—each poised to bring their own distinct flare to the Avengers: Doomsday madness. Even Robert Downey Jr. is coming out of retirement—but this time, not as Tony Stark. No, he’ll be playing the one and only Doctor Doom. Yes, we’re still trying to process this because… just imagine Downey’s trademark sarcasm and doom-laden charisma intertwined. The multiverse truly is a strange place.

The Big Questions: Where’s Spider-Man? Where’s Wanda?

But like any Marvel event, it wouldn’t be complete without the usual “where’s this person?” questions. Notably absent from the Avengers: Doomsday roster are the likes of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Elisabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. They’re presumably off doing… something incredible elsewhere in the multiverse. But let’s not get too caught up in the who’s not here—the who’s here is more than enough to fuel our excitement for this grand new chapter.

Avengers: Doomsday promises a star-studded cast and a rollercoaster of emotions (and maybe some destruction, but hey, it’s Marvel). The film is slated for release on May 1, 2026, and if the casting reveal is anything to go by, it’s going to be a gay old time. Get ready to see your favorite mutants, gods, and villains team up (or clash) for what promises to be one of Marvel’s most epic, electrifying chapters yet.

The Countdown to Doomsday Begins

Advertisement

But before we get our multiverse-melting hands on Avengers: Doomsday, there’s plenty to enjoy on the Marvel slate. Thunderbolts, featuring Florence Pugh and other Marvel favorites, hits theaters on May 2, while Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring the ever-dashing Pedro Pascal, launches Phase Six on July 25. It’s going to be a fabulous few years ahead, so buckle up, dear Marvel fans—it’s going to be a wild ride.

In the meantime, we’ll be here, anxiously waiting for more updates from Marvel’s queer-friendly, mutant-filled universe. And to Alan Cumming and Sir Ian McKellen, we say: Welcome home.