Matt Bomer is Entering His Villain Arc Alongside Eddie Redmayne

There are actors people casually enjoy, and then there’s Matt Bomer — a man who somehow keeps reinventing himself while remaining aggressively attractive in every possible genre.

Romance? Nailed it.



Drama? Emotional devastation.



Tiny yellow shorts in Outcome? Cinema.

And now, after fans collectively survived both the anticipation surrounding Outcome and the emotional impact of his documentary Cashing Out, the Fellow Travelers actor is finally stepping into something a little darker. Potentially much darker.

According to Deadline, Bomer has officially joined season two of The Day of the Jackal in a recurring role. Details surrounding his character are still tightly under wraps, but rumors are already swirling that he may be entering his villain era.

And honestly? The internet seems extremely supportive of this development.

RELATED: 5 Matt Bomer Roles We’re Still Obsessed With — Did We Miss Your Favorite?

Spy Thrillers Somehow Just Got Hotter

If you haven’t watched The Day of the Jackal yet, the series already has an incredibly stacked cast led by Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó.

The show follows the Jackal (Redmayne), an elusive assassin who carries out high-level hits for massive payouts before finding himself hunted by an equally relentless British intelligence officer. The result is a stylish cat-and-mouse chase unfolding across Europe filled with espionage, deception, and expensive coats.

Adding Matt into that universe feels almost utterly powerful (and beautiful).

Because let’s be honest: nobody looks more suspiciously elegant while possibly hiding sinister intentions than Matt Bomer.

The man already has natural spy-thriller energy. Putting him into a world of assassins, secrets, and morally questionable decisions feels less like casting and more like destiny.

RELATED: Matt Bomer Turns Up the Heat: Short Shorts Scenes on the Beach for New Movie!

Fans Have Been Waiting for This Version of Bomer

Part of what makes this casting so exciting is that audiences rarely get to see Bomer fully lean into darker, more dangerous territory. He’s long mastered charm, vulnerability, heartbreak, and charisma, but villainy? That’s a different kind of fun.

There’s something especially entertaining about watching famously likable actors tap into chaos. Fans already know Bomer can command the screen emotionally, but seeing him weaponize that charm inside a thriller could unlock an entirely new side of his career.

And frankly, people are ready for it.

Social media has already begun spiraling over the possibility of Bomer playing someone manipulative, mysterious, or morally complicated. The phrase “villain era” gets thrown around online constantly, but this actually feels like a legitimate cinematic event.

The Recognition Feels Long Overdue

The casting news also arrives during a particularly strong moment for the actor professionally.

Bomer was recently honored with the Vanguard Award at the 2026 Miami Film Festival, recognizing his contributions to film and television over the years.

For longtime fans, the recognition felt deeply deserved.

Because beyond the looks, the internet thirst, and the endless ability to wear a tailored suit offensively well, Bomer has quietly built one of the most versatile careers in Hollywood. He moves between prestige drama, comedy, indie projects, documentaries, romance, and now high-stakes espionage without ever feeling repetitive.

That’s not easy to do.

We’re Officially Ready for the Chaos

At this point, Bomer’s career feels less like a traditional filmography and more like a carefully curated collection of ways to keep audiences emotionally unstable.

One minute he’s making viewers cry. The next he’s showing up in tiny shorts. Now he’s potentially becoming a dangerous figure inside one of television’s sleekest spy thrillers.

And honestly? We support the range.

Because if Matt Bomer truly is entering his villain era, there’s a very real possibility audiences are about to root for the wrong person extremely hard.

Not that anyone seems particularly concerned about that.