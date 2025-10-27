Remember White Collar? That dangerously charming crime-drama-meets-fashion-show hybrid that had us all googling “how to become a con artist but legally”? Well, buckle up, because Neal Caffrey, I mean Matt Bomer, is getting ready to charm his way back into our screens — and possibly our hearts — all over again.

Bomer is Coming Back

For the uninitiated (or those who only pretended to have self-control when binging), White Collar ran from 2009 to 2014 and starred the ever-dashing Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey — a smooth-talking, art-forging, suit-wearing con artist who could outsmart anyone with a smirk and a fedora tilt. After a years-long cat-and-mouse chase with FBI Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay), Neal is caught… but instead of serving time, he strikes a deal. He’ll help the FBI catch white-collar criminals in exchange for his freedom (well, plus an ankle monitor).

Today we’re looking at a lovely, but very sad feature, called ‘White Collar, case closed’. Cast and crew talk about how much they’ve enjoyed working on #WhiteCollar and how much they’ll miss it. #MattBomer #TimDeKay pic.twitter.com/DzSWlt69AE — Matt Bomer United (@MattBomerUnited) September 27, 2024

RELATED: Out Hottie Matt Bomer Teases on Possible Return of His TV Series ‘White Collar’

It’s a classic premise with a twist: Catch me if you can — but make it fashion.

Over six stylish, witty seasons, fans followed Neal and Peter’s unlikely friendship as they navigated the world of forgery, theft, and art heists. But let’s be honest — the real heist was how Neal managed to steal our hearts every single episode.

The show wrapped up in 2014, but not without one last sleight of hand. In true Caffrey style, Neal faked his own death and vanished into thin air, leaving Peter (and all of us) heartbroken… until the final scene revealed him strutting through the streets of Paris — very much alive and very much monitor-free. Cue gay gasp.

Matt Bomer nella quarta stagione di White Collar incredibile dono pic.twitter.com/MgrTW0nteb — graceoutofthewoods 💜🌻🪐 i saw Shawn (@GretaSmara) September 14, 2024

Now, ten years later, the con is back on. Deadline reports that series creator Jeff Eastin confirmed that a reboot — titled White Collar Renaissance — is officially in development at 20th Television. The new project promises to bring back familiar faces while introducing fresh ones. Eastin even teased the pilot’s title: Masquerade. (Honestly, could there be a more Neal Caffrey name?)

DeKay, who played Peter Burke, has already read the script and gave fans exactly the reassurance they needed:

“It’s a fantastic script, and it answers all the questions one would have if you watched the show,” he said. “It also introduces the show to new fans.”

Translation: expect the perfect mix of nostalgia and reinvention.

Matt Bomer explains why he’s eager to work with his #WhiteCollar family again during the Drama Actor #Emmys #THRRoundtable pic.twitter.com/jQf9rNw0gj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 9, 2024

And the revival isn’t just about slick suits and clever crimes — it’s also about heart. The reboot is set to honor the late Willie Garson, who played Mozzie, Neal’s loyal (and slightly paranoid) partner-in-crime.

“With such sensitivity and such heart,” said co-star Tiffani Thiessen, adding that she finished reading the reboot script “with tears in my eyes.”

We’re not crying — you’re crying.

If White Collar taught us anything, it’s that Neal Caffrey always has one last trick up his tailored sleeve. And if this reboot can capture even half of the charm, chemistry, and cat-and-mouse brilliance of the original, we’re in for something special.

So shine your shoes, pour yourself a glass of wine, and start practicing your fake FBI badge flash. White Collar Renaissance might just be the comeback we didn’t know we needed — but absolutely deserve.

REFERENCE: Deadline