Do you remember the golden days of DVDs? When “extras” weren’t just trailers and behind-the-scenes outtakes, but literal gifts from the gods? If you need a reminder of that era, let me point you in the direction of Magic Mike XXL—more specifically, to Matt Bomer’s “Ken Doll” strip routine, which didn’t make it into the theatrical cut but lives deliciously as a DVD extra. Yes, I said DVD. And yes, we used to wait for things like deleted scenes.

Bomer—already blessed with sculpted cheekbones, comedic timing sharper than a stiletto heel, and teeth so bright they qualify as a lighting source—played a pitch-perfect “Ken Doll” in Magic Mike XXL. Smooth, smiley, and very convincing with a mic in one hand and a lap dance in the other, Bomer stole the show… or at least, he would have, if his solo hadn’t been left on the cutting room floor.

Can you believe the audacity?

But thanks to the magic of capitalism and the cries of thirsty fans, the powers that be blessed us with this deleted masterpiece in the DVD extras. Did they do it for the art? Probably not. Did we care? Absolutely not. Because once you watch Bomer, in his sparkling suit and even more sparkling smile, deliver the performance of the century, you’ll understand that sometimes marketing strategies do align with divine intervention.

Matt Bomer and Channing Tatum at LA #Pride2015 promoting Magic Mike XXL🌈 https://t.co/nJxyQhrz0A pic.twitter.com/qs4xYRCJzN — Neftali (@Neftali4real) June 20, 2023

Oh, and if you’re thinking, “Hey, he would’ve made a great Ken,” you’re not alone. Bomer actually was offered the chance to audition for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. “I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens — and I dressed differently for all of them,” Bomer shared. That’s right. A one-man Ken-athon.

Here’s Matt Bomer singing & dancing to the song “Untitled (How does it feel)” by D’Angelo in Magic Mike Gay men just do it better You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/lCsCprXc5Q — Vitz ✨ (@VitzHorror) April 19, 2024

But in a move that is both annoyingly mature and deeply admirable, he turned it down to spend more time with his family. The role, of course, went to Ryan Gosling, who crushed it, but we still wonder what a full-blown Bomer-Barbieverse would’ve looked like.

Photo Credit: @MattBomerUnited

Even straight male fans couldn’t resist his Magic Mike charm. When Bomer visited Conan O’Brien, he revealed that straight men would approach him to compliment his moves—but only after clarifying they watched it “with their girlfriend,” of course. Uh-huh.

“Hey man, I saw Magic Mike; it’s a pretty good movie.” Quickly followed by, “I saw it with my girlfriend!”

Photo Credit: @MattBomerUnited

These days, if you’re craving more Bomer (and who isn’t?), you can stream Mid-Century Modern on Hulu, where he stars alongside Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee. No stripping this time (tragically), but plenty of wit, warmth, and yes—those blindingly perfect teeth.

matt bomer as ken magic mike edit fc pic.twitter.com/YEkFZABHSp — 📁 (@twlgtzone) November 2, 2024

So go ahead, fire up that old DVD player, dig out Magic Mike XXL, and treat yourself to the Ken Doll scene that deserved so much more. Matt Bomer didn’t just play Ken—he was Ken. And that’s a hill we’re happy to grind on.