Matt Bomer Recalls Striptease in Magic Mike

Matt Bomer starred in the box office hit Magic Mike where he played a stripper named Ken alongside Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matthew McConaughey, and Gabriel Iglesias among many other hot stars in the film.

Matt dropped by Conan O’Brien’s show back in 2017 to talk about his time in the movie. He humorously shared how straight men would approach him to talk about the film—albeit a little covertly and surreptitiously—and admit that they loved it. According to Bomer, the conversation would often go something like: “Hey man, I saw Magic Mike; it’s a pretty good movie.” Quickly followed by, “I saw it with my girlfriend!”

In a funny and ironic response, Conan quipped about what these men might have been trying to avoid admitting: “Yeah! We were totally doing it while we were watching.”

To be fair, these men didn’t need to explain why they chose to watch Magic Mike—whether with their girlfriend or on their own—so it’s amusing that they felt the need to come up with quick excuses just to admit they enjoyed the film!

I love Ken doll and his bohemian swagger. I would absolutely love it if Matt Bomer character Ken has his own Spin-off film. Lol I’ll be down for that.. lol pic.twitter.com/4YQuWbnBFL — Bomerville 💜💜💜 (@bomerville) November 2, 2020

Matt also talked about the striptease he did for the first movie where he plays Ken, but it was cut from the film! Thankfully, they ultimately decided to release the footage via a DVD extra. Phew! That would have been a waste of a perfectly made scene. In the scene, Matt does a Ken doll routine where he comes out of a box as the doll and comes back to life as a Ken doll.

Fast forward a decade, and Matt has continued to make a profound impact with his role in Fellow Travelers, where he stars alongside Jonathan Bailey. Their chemistry is nothing short of breathtaking—immaculately spectacular and intensely passionate. I found myself wanting to replay their scenes together again and again!

You can watch the entire interview down below.