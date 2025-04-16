Someone call Mount Olympus because Matt Damon has officially leveled up to full-blown mythical.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for his dedication to a role (and occasionally breaking our hearts in the process), has pulled out all the stops for his latest transformation—this time as the legendary Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey.

And let’s just say: Homer himself would be blushing.

While taking a break from filming, Damon was recently spotted living his best life on a yacht in Italy, and let us tell you—this is not the same Matt from the Good Will Hunting days. Rocking a beard, longer sun-kissed locks, and a body that looks like it was carved by the gods themselves, Damon is barely recognizable in the best way possible. We’re talking Greek statue come to life energy.

Seriously, if this is what filming a Nolan epic does to you, sign us up for the crew.

In The Odyssey, Damon stars as the cunning and heroic Odysseus, and he’ll be joined by an absolutely stacked cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. If your jaw isn’t already on the floor, check your pulse. With Nolan at the helm and that dream cast, the film promises to be a cinematic feast—and judging by Damon’s new look, the visuals alone might send us straight to the underworld and back.

But back to Damon on that yacht—because it’s a moment. Whether he’s channeling seafaring hero or just giving us “dad on vacation but make it mythological,” he’s clearly enjoying this glow-up era. And honestly? We’re enjoying it too.

It’s giving rugged. It’s giving regal. It’s giving, “Poseidon who?”

Matt Damon as Odysseus might just be one of the most exciting casting choices in years, and if these sneak peeks are anything to go by, we’re in for an epic ride.

So go ahead and mark your calendars. The sirens are calling, and their song sounds a whole lot like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.