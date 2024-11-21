Matt Gaetz Steps Down as Trump’s Nominee – Scandal Too Hot

Matt Gaetz has stepped down as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, following ongoing repercussions from a federal sex trafficking probe that raised significant concerns about his confirmation prospects as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

Gaetz, a fervent Trump supporter known for his aggressive political style, has been a notable figure in conservative politics. Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 for Florida’s 1st congressional district, Gaetz quickly became known for his vocal defense of Trump and his confrontational approach to politics. His time in Congress has been characterized by his involvement in major investigations and his frequent presence on conservative media platforms.

This decision concludes a chaotic eight-day stretch during which Trump, buoyed by his clear election victory, attempted to push Senate Republicans to accept controversial choices like Gaetz. Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, had been under Justice Department investigation prior to his nomination last week. This move is likely to increase scrutiny on other contentious Trump appointees, such as Pete Hegseth for the Pentagon, who is facing sexual assault allegations that he denies.

Matt Gaetz Newest Allegations

CNN elaborated in its post today EXCLUSIVE: Ethics committee told of second sexual encounter between Matt Gaetz and 17-year-old at party, sources say.

The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that the second sexual encounter, which has not previously been reported, included another adult woman. She also testified to both sexual encounters in a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit, sources said.

“Despite strong momentum, it’s evident that my confirmation was becoming an undue distraction from the essential work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz stated. He had met with senators just a day earlier to garner their support.

Gaetz said:

“There’s no time to waste on an unnecessarily prolonged Washington battle, so I am withdrawing my name from consideration for Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ needs to be ready from Day 1.”

Gaetz’s withdrawal highlights the difficulties Trump faces in securing approval for his preferred nominees, especially those with controversial histories. The transition team will now likely focus on identifying a less divisive candidate for the attorney general position.

Will others smell their own blood in the political waters and pull themselves out of consideration?

Sources: CNN