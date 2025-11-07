Max Emerson Finds New Love Post-Andrés Camilo Breakup

If your gay heart is still healing from Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo’s breakup—brace yourself, because the influencer-turned-humanitarian has officially hard launched a new love.

Photo Credit: @maxisms

On Instagram, Emerson made it Insta-official with his new boyfriend Brendan (@brendan_brendan_) via a Halloween-slash-birthday post that was equal parts spooky and sweet.

“Thrilled to no longer be taking boyfriend applications,” Emerson captioned a carousel of cozy pics. “Please wish @brendan_brendan_ a most spooky happy birthday.”

And let’s just say: the chemistry? Immediate. The photos show the pair biking, goofing off in arcades, play-wrestling (you know, the fun kind), dressing up for Halloween, and watching sunsets like they’re auditioning for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation.

Photo Credit: @maxisms

Meet Emerson’s New Beau: The Doctor is In

According to his profile, Brendan is an LA-based doctor who graduated from UC San Diego School of Medicine in 2023. Yep, Emerson’s new beau isn’t just cute—he’s got the credentials to check your vitals and your heart rate after those shirtless selfies.

Photo Credit: @maxisms

This marks Emerson’s first public romance since calling off his engagement to Andrés Camilo back in January. The two had been together for nine years before a devastating twist: they lost their Pacific Palisades home during the LA fires.

RELATED: Social Media Influencers Max and Andres Call it Quits!

The couple announced their split with grace, writing, “We still love each other fully, deeply, and unconditionally. That love doesn’t end; it evolves.” And true to their word, they’ve kept things friendly. Emerson even posted a photo with Camilo in Switzerland three months later, captioned, “Normalize being friends with your ex.”

From Fires to Film Festivals

Post-breakup, Emerson took a major career pivot. He relocated to Switzerland to work as Head of Media for Acasus, a consulting firm helping governments reform health and education systems. Translation: he went from thirst traps to thought leadership (and still the occasional thirst trap).

He’s also been filming Invisible Lifelines, a documentary spotlighting queer activists in countries where being LGBTQ+ is criminalized or punishable by death. It’s a bold, global project that proves there’s more to Emerson than abs and algorithms.

A Happy Ending (So Far)

Whether he and Brendan are long-distance or settling down in Los Angeles again remains unclear, but one thing’s certain: Emerson looks happy, centered, and still as delightfully chaotic online as ever.

Photo Credit: @maxisms

Camilo, meanwhile, has stayed quiet on new romances. But in the grand rom-com of gay love stories, maybe everyone’s just finding their own sequel.

And hey—if Max’s new beau ever needs a pulse check, he won’t have to look far.