Max Emerson and Andres Camilo End Their 9-Year Relationship

Max Emerson and Andres Camilo have called it quits after being together for nine years. The two were engaged in 2023.

Max Emerson recently shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram after surviving the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Sadly, their home wasn’t as lucky, falling victim to the flames that swept through parts of the city. Rewind to 2023, Max made waves when he got down on one knee to propose to Andrés Camilo. The sweet moment was shared with their followers in a heartfelt joint post, giving fans a glimpse into their love story.

This comes as a surprise since the former couple just posted a video of them assuring their followers of their safety following the Los Angeles fires.

Photo Credit: @maxisms & @andrescamilo___

In a heartbreaking post, the two shared a joint statement following their break-up.

“After nine years together we’ve decided to separate. The fire that took our home accelerated this decision by giving us clarity and simplicity. We were already beginning to explore different paths- this tragedy is serving as a catalyst for a clean break. It’s time to start again, as individuals. Our time together wasn’t wasted. We still love each other fully, deeply, and unconditionally. That love doesn’t end; it evolves. We are part ways with respect and gratitude, carrying forward all that we’ve learned.”

Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo love giving us a peek into their adorable life together, whether they’re chilling at home or jetting off on vacation. Over the years, they’ve blessed our feeds with hot couple moments, showing just how perfectly they vibe. Sadly, the recent Los Angeles fires destroyed their home. While Max, Andrés, and their fur baby made it out safe, their relationship seems to be going through a rough patch in the aftermath.

To honor the love and journey of Max and Andrés as their relationship comes to a close, let’s take a heartfelt look back at some of their most special moments together as a couple.

