Stop scrolling and grab your emotional support water bottle—because McKenna Crisp just dropped the most chaotic-softest launch we’ve seen all year, and it’s got social media swooning.

Advertisement

With nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and a cool 1.7 million on TikTok, McKenna’s no stranger to capturing hearts. But lately, his content has taken a decidedly… dreamy turn.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed more and more clips featuring a certain mystery man—cue the TikTok FBI—and lo and behold: the alleged boyfriend in question is none other than ChildishDom, aka Dominik O’Callaghan, a fellow content creator with 152.4K followers on TikTok and an equally magnetic vibe.

Advertisement

Together, they look like the literal definition of island lovers. One video shows the pair running into each other’s arms on the shore like a beachy rom-com in motion, while another captures them lounging in sun-drenched bliss, grinning at each other with the serenity of sea breeze and soft waves around them. It’s giving: vacation romance, mutual adoration, and the kind of comfort that doesn’t need a caption.

Advertisement

And the fans? Fully. Unhinged. In love.

“Thanks for being something positive in my feed!”

“Why am I smiling at my phone 😂”

“This soft launch got me feeling so alone”

“The pure joy ☺️”

“Your fans are happy to see you happy 🥰”

“Please gentlemen, we need that kiss right now”

“I love to see love. That is all. ❤️🙌😍👏”

@childishdom i was trying to show him my record player in peace ♬ Ribs – Lorde

The best part? Neither McKenna nor Dominik has defined the connection just yet—and honestly, they don’t have to. The vibe is tender, the energy is effortless, and the moments they’re sharing are making timelines feel a little lighter, a little softer, and a whole lot more hopeful.

Whether this is a slow-burn reveal or a beautifully ambiguous seaside love story, one thing’s for sure: we’re here for it, sunscreen in hand and hearts wide open.