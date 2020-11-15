Meatball Talks Pandemic, Politics, and Fisting

Podcasts have truly been my saving grace during the pandemic. They’ve always been part of my daily commute to and from work, but since working from home, listening to my favorite podcasts while plugging away in my sweatpants has truly given me something to look forward to while we wait for Miss Rona to exit stage left out of our lives.

One particular podcast, Sloppy Seconds, featuring music artist Big Dipper and drag performer Meatball, gives me life every time I press play. And since the pandemic Sloppy Seconds is available twice a week for your earhole pleasure.

Sloppy Seconds brings you hilarity with every listen but Big Dipper and Meatball also get into those deep and meaningful conversations that alternative queer culture cares about like politics, the pandemic, and silicone penises.

The podcast has had countless guests from drag queens, to music artists, to adult entertainers. Each week the co-hosts go in on the topics with their guests who also join in on their popular segments Food Break and Fuck Talk! And if you’re wondering–yes, it’s a call out podcast so be ready for the piping hot Tea, Divas!

Meatball, who many will recognize from The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season one, always entertains with her larger-than-life laugh and her iconic riff from the musical Wicked. Really, if you aren’t listening to Sloppy Seconds, are you even doing drag?

Since appearing on Dragula, Meatball has made a name for herself for drag lovers and bears everywhere. If you follow Meatball, you know she is BFFs with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata and together they formed a roller skating group they’ve dubbed “Skate Gang” to find distraction during the pandemic.

And why not? Meatball is a dream on wheels.

But that’s not all. Meatball is a real, authentic, legitimate business woman after launching her Diamond Diva makeup palette that has sold out multiple times and is loaded with colors that only Meatball could have conjured such as Wig Snatch, Eggplant Emoji, and Whipcrack.MP3.

Just like drag performers and entertainers everywhere, Meatball has had to find ways to circumvent the lack of gigs and bookings by giving the dolls what they want through digital drag performances.

I spent some time chatting with Meatball recently and she shared how he has been dealing with this pandemic as well as peeling back the political onion during the recent election. All shenanigans and buffoonery aside, Meatball is a badass voice for the queer community that is paying attention, listening, and activating for representation.

Watch our full interview here:

Hungry for something good this Thanksgiving? Sloppy Seconds will be hosting their first ever Fistgiving, a virtual event celebrating Big Dipper and Meatball’s fascination with the intrinsic art of fisting. The live streaming experience will take place on November 19 6pm PST/9pm EST and will feature special guest HungerFF, an expert in the ancient art of fisting. But don’t bring the kids to this holiday gathering, it’s 18 and over only. Tickets are available at sloppysecondstickets.com

