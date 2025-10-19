Meet Julian Larach: The Underwear Model Turning Heads

If there’s one thing we know about Julian Larach, it’s that this guy doesn’t follow the rules—he makes his own. Born on September 4, 1996, in San Francisco, Julian grew up with a fraternal twin brother, navigating family life (which got a bit complicated after his parents split when he was 11). But here’s the kicker—before Julian became the actor we know today, he was out there diving into life headfirst (literally).

RELATED: Meet Théodore Pellerin: The Actor Who Turns Stillness Into Chaos

From Gymnastics to Diving (and a Little Twist of Fate)

Advertisement

Growing up, Julian was into gymnastics, but it was diving that really took the spotlight. He was a nationally-ranked diver for six years—until an injury threw a wrench in his plans. But Julian being Julian, he didn’t let it slow him down. Instead of curling up in a ball (we’re guessing this is something he could’ve done really well), he jumped into acting. And we’re so glad he did.

Theater, College, and the Big Leap to LA

After hitting up some summer acting programs at CalArts and NYU Tisch, Julian went full-throttle into theater, graduating from the highly competitive theater school at Northwestern University. During college, he made his professional debut in Chicago, starring in the world premiere of Sycamore at the Raven Theater. Who says you can’t have it all?

RELATED: Meet the Hot New Couple Making Waves on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’!

Advertisement

Julian Larach Heads to LA

Fast forward to 2019, and Julian packs his bags for LA, ready to take on the world (or at least the indie film scene). While getting his foot in the door with student films and commercials, he also flexed his marketing muscle, thanks to his minor in Integrated Marketing Communications.

But let’s be real: you’ve probably seen him in Monsters, On Call, or Dr. Odessey. Oh, and did we mention he’s also the face of Saliga underwear? Yes, that’s a thing. We’re not mad about it.

Advertisement

Sexuality? Julian’s Got His Own Way of Talking About It

Now, we need to talk about something that’s been on everyone’s mind—his sexuality. Here’s the thing: Julian hasn’t come out with a big announcement, and honestly, we love that about him. It’s not like he owes anyone an explanation, right? He’s just… living his life.

Last year, he posted a pic with the caption: “An ode to the era of my previous hairstyle. (Also yay congrats on this song @miketaveira it captures a very unique and intricate experience I think a lot of queer people can relate to).” It was subtle, but we caught the vibe. Julian doesn’t need to shout it from the rooftops; he lets his life and content speak for itself.

Advertisement

Gay Life Through the Lens of Julian’s Insta

If you follow Julian on Instagram, you know he’s a master at capturing those really relatable gay moments. We’re talking about everything from the way gay and straight people flirt so differently to that awkward moment when a straight girl thinks you’re hitting on her, but you’re like, “Babe, I’m definitely not into you like that.” Julian’s hilarious takes on the queer experience are a breath of fresh air in a space where we all sometimes need to laugh at the weird little things we all go through.

Advertisement

And yes, he’s the first one to joke about how gay men follow each other on Instagram—like, it’s a rule at this point. But he gets it, and we get it. That’s what makes him so damn relatable.

Advertisement

What’s Next for Julian?

At this point, we can’t help but wonder—what’s next for this guy? More acting, more Insta content, more hilarious takes on queer life? It’s safe to say that Julian’s star is on the rise. He’s got the looks, the talent, and the authenticity that makes him stand out in all the best ways.

Whether he’s landing bigger roles or keeping us entertained with his Instagram stories, we’re just glad Julian Larach exists in our orbit. He’s effortlessly cool, impossibly charming, and just the right amount of hilarious. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to see more of him?

So, if you haven’t already, go follow Julian on Instagram. Because if you’re not following him yet, are you even living your best life?