Shawn Mendes’ tour may be over, but here at Instinct Magazine, the thirst-trap era is just getting warmed up. When most pop stars finish touring, they retreat into vacation homes, rehab their vocal cords, or—tragically—put on shirts. Shawn Mendes? No. Shawn Mendes clocked out of the arena and clocked into his next full-time job: staying half-naked in public and making millions of gay men audibly gasp on the internet.

Mendes, But Make It Half-Naked

After wrapping his On the Road Again tour on October 17, Mendes decided clothes were optional. Exhibit A: he was recently spotted out in public, smiling warmly for fan selfies… while being one tug away from full nudity (not really, but we can all dream now, can’t we?). Chest hair out. Tattoos on display. Abs shining like he’d been lightly glazed. It was like he completed the tour and immediately entered his “sun’s out, buns out, everything out” era.

And honestly? We support the arts.

The internet, meanwhile, spiraled into predictable and delightful chaos. Some of the top comments deserve to be framed:

“How fast my face would’ve pushed into his pits.”



“AI?” No sweetie. Very real and very raw—uhm, I mean candid.



“I want to lick all those hairs.”



“Need that.”

The people have spoken, and the people are unwell.

The New Shawn Mendes Era: Shirtless Diplomacy

But Mendes isn’t just giving us nipples and serotonin. He’s also been giving us activism, connection, and legitimately beautiful work centered around Indigenous communities.

Fresh off tour (and still shirtless, because why break a streak?), Mendes spent time in the Amazon—yes, the rainforest, not Jeff Bezos’ warehouse—immersing himself in Indigenous culture and sharing his experience with fans. And in true Shawn fashion, his captions were just as heartfelt as his pecs were distracting.

On Instagram, he wrote:

“I’ve been thinking today about how my relationship over the last couple years with indigenous people has taught me so much about love, truth, community and nature… Protecting and standing for the rights of indigenous people worldwide is intertwined with protecting and standing for nature itself.”

I mean… when did this man become so spiritual?

He talked about seeing the world through a “more beautiful and connected lens,” sitting under the stars, listening to the forest, and feeling more at home in his skin than ever before. Which, frankly, we can confirm—he was very at home in that skin because again… no shirt.

But jokes aside, the sincerity is real. Mendes’ documented connection with Indigenous groups isn’t performative; he’s been spotlighting Indigenous artists throughout his tour, including Vancouver singer The Wood, whom he brought onstage to a crowd of thousands.

Is it legal to be this hot and this socially conscious? The gays are struggling.

Thirst Trap, But Make It Thoughtful

If there’s one thing we love at Instinct, it’s when a man can destroy us with a smile and dismantle colonialism. Mendes taking time to advocate for Indigenous communities—while platforming their voices, not overshadowing them—is the kind of allyship that makes our cold, jaded gay hearts grow three sizes.

And yes, it also helps that he’s usually shirtless while doing it. Consider it visual enrichment.

Post-Tour Shawn: A Renaissance

Now that the tour is done, we’ve entered the golden age of Mendes content. Will he keep wandering the earth half-dressed, healing the planet like some bisexual forest nymph? Will he continue surprising fans with casual outdoor nudity? Will he drop an album or just drop another towel on Instagram Live by accident?

Whatever he does, we’ll be here—hydrating, screenshotting, and thanking the universe for Shawn Mendes’ dedication to being sexy and socially engaged simultaneously.

In Conclusion: Mendes, Please Never Wear a Shirt Again

Shawn Mendes has officially redefined what a post-tour era should look like. No burnout. No hiding. Just community work, spiritual growth, and strategically placed chest hair.

We love this new chapter. We love this new Shawn. And most importantly, we love that the man refuses to believe in fabric.