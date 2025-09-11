MGM Vegas Getaway: Culinary Bliss and Unforgettable Fun

When Las Vegas calls, you answer, and this trip said, “put the phone on speaker.” From disco-inspired rooms to a Michelin-star restaurant, along with a parade of playful experiences, we leaned hard into the indulgence, the nostalgia, and the sparkle that Vegas does best.

The Stay

We touched down early and checked into the MGM Grand, where a sweeping $300 million remodel is in full swing. By December 2025, all 4,212 rooms and suites in the main tower will be refreshed with a modern, sophisticated look that winks at the disco era with sleek palettes, plush textures, and just enough mirror-ball energy to feel fun without going theme-park.

The best part: you don’t have to wait. Renovated rooms are already rolling out, and they’re exactly the upgrade you want, with clean lines, thoughtful finishes, and a polished vibe that says classic Vegas, now with better lighting. We noticed the difference immediately compared to past stays and wouldn’t hesitate to rebook. (Pro tip: when you reserve, request a renovated room/floor to lock in the glow-up.)

The Eats

Vegas is a food lover’s playground where every meal has main-character energy, and this itinerary delivered, course after course.



Night one was all about L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, where a Michelin-starred nine-course tasting menu unfolded like a choreographed performance. Seated at the counter, we watched the open kitchen work in flawless rhythm making dinner akin to theater. The intimate space, soft lighting, and hushed elegance set the mood, while service hit that sweet spot of being warm, attentive, and never rushed. Every dish arrived with genuine enthusiasm and just-right explanation. We’re still reminiscing back at home as this was my husband’s favorite meal of the trip.



The next day brought a delightful curveball: Netflix Bites, a pop-culture-meets-culinary concept. Highlights included the “Gorgeous Ladies” Disco Fries (a fabulous glow-up of poutine) and Sanji’s True Salmon Sauté Bowl straight from the One Piece universe. Expectations were modest; portions were not. Everything was generous, satisfying, and polished. Definitely worth a stop, and come hungry.

That evening, we settled into Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons from Chef Michael Mina. The tuna tartare with quail egg was a jewel box of texture and richness, and the grilled branzino with it’s smoky skin outside and tender flakes within proved that restraint can be luxurious when the technique is right.

Day three was a love letter to Morimoto Las Vegas. The Ishiyaki Buri Bop (yes, the signature tableside sizzle from Iron Chef lore) arrived aromatic and dramatic, the kind of dish that makes the whole room glance over. Service was prompt and friendly, the cocktails balanced and bright, and the food? Outstanding across the board. We definitely ate more than we should have and have no regrets.



By day four, indulgence went casual at Naughty Patty’s in The Cosmopolitan. Smash burgers took the lead with soft buns, tangy-savory sauce and juicy patties with crispy edges. The strawberry shortie housemade vanilla custard sealed the deal with pure bliss.



For the grand finale, Prime Steakhouse at Bellagio delivered a feast worthy of a Vegas curtain call. We started with classic French onion soup, moved to beautifully cooked filet mignon with silky mashed potatoes and a trio of can’t-skip sauces, and ended with the legendary Peanut Butter Pie, a dessert decadent enough that one slice felt responsible, two would’ve been chaos. This meal was my personal favorite.

The Activities

Between the meals, Vegas reminded us it’s as much about the “do” as the “dine.”



Day two started with a 50-minute Signature Massage at the Grand Spa, followed by a blissful hour cycling through saunas, whirlpools, and those dangerously cozy lounges. Tension? Evicted. Mood? Elevated for the rest of the trip.

Recharged, we slipped straight into nostalgia at The FRIENDS Experience. Between lounging at Central Perk, posing on the famous orange couch, and even stepping through Vegas wedding-chapel doors, it’s a must-do for all fans of the show.



Day three awakened our competitive streak at Swingers Crazy Golf in Mandalay Bay. Think themed holes, cheeky humor, craft cocktails, and an atmosphere that turns mini golf into a night out. For both me and my husband, it quickly became a highlight. We’re already plotting a rematch.

On day four, we leaned into Vegas’ cultural side at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. “American Duet – Jazz & Abstract Art” brings together 34 contemporary artists across varied media, pairing rhythm with bold visuals for a quietly transportive, multi-sensory experience. It’s a reminder that Vegas knows how to do sophistication as well as spectacle.

The Takeaway

Yes, Las Vegas is casinos and neon and late nights—but it’s also a destination for people who love good food, spa serenity, and a little cultural flourish between cocktails. With disco-kissed rooms at the MGM Grand, a Michelin-star evening you’ll still be talking about on the way home, and playful detours (hello, Swingers and FRIENDS), this getaway delivered exactly what Las Vegas promises: a little glam, a lot of flavor, and a shine that refuses to dim.

Images provided by MGM