Miami Sexual Encounter Allegedly Spirals After Nonconsensual Fecal Act

A West Miami man is facing multiple felony charges after police say an intimate encounter turned into a violent confrontation

Miami is at the center of a disturbing case that serves as an important reminder that consent is ongoing, specific, and can be withdrawn at any time.

As first reported by Local News 10, a 38-year-old West Miami man has been arrested after police say a consensual sexual encounter escalated into an alleged violent assault involving a firearm, strangulation, and multiple acts of battery.

A Consensual Encounter That Allegedly Crossed a Line

According to West Miami police, officers responded around 6 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a man who was found crying and bleeding in the middle of a roadway near Southwest 14th Street.

Investigators said the victim and suspect, identified as Luis Alberto Negrin, had spent the early morning drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes before engaging in consensual sex.

Police allege that during the encounter, Negrin performed an act involving fecal matter without the victim’s consent. According to the arrest report, the unexpected act left the victim feeling “angry and disgusted,” leading to a verbal confrontation inside the home.

Police Say the Situation Quickly Became Violent

Authorities allege the argument escalated when Negrin produced a small silver handgun and pointed it at the victim while making threatening gestures.

According to police, the victim slowly backed away in an effort to calm the situation, believing Negrin was capable of using the weapon. Investigators said Negrin continued following him through the residence while allegedly keeping the firearm aimed at him.

Once inside the kitchen, police say the victim was placed in a headlock and strangled to the point that he struggled to breathe. The victim told investigators he believed he briefly lost consciousness twice during the assault.

Police also allege that after the victim attempted to call 911, Negrin took his cellphone to prevent him from contacting emergency services before punching him multiple times in the face.

Escape and Arrest

According to investigators, the victim eventually found an opportunity to escape the residence and ran to a neighboring home for help. Responding officers reported observing injuries that were consistent with the victim’s account, including facial swelling, cuts, and redness.

When officers later arrived at Negrin’s residence, police said he refused to come outside and remained barricaded inside the home for approximately two hours before surrendering. Negrin was taken into custody and now faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, battery by strangulation, tampering with a witness or victim, and battery.

As of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an $8,500 bond.

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Consent Includes Every Act

While the allegations will ultimately be addressed through the legal process, the Miami case underscores an important conversation that extends far beyond one investigation.

Agreeing to one sexual act does not automatically mean consenting to every act. Consent must be informed, mutual, and continuous throughout any intimate encounter.