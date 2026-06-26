Pornhub’s Name Surfaces in Deadly Montreal Shooting Investigation

For years, Pornhub has been the subject of internet jokes, moral panic, political grandstanding, and endless debates about what people are doing in private browser tabs. This week, however, the conversation took a far darker turn. Three people were killed following a shooting near the headquarters of Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, in Montreal, Canada.

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Authorities say a police officer, a civilian, and the suspected gunman died during the incident in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Monday, June 22. A second police officer was injured and remains in stable condition. While Montreal police have not officially identified the suspect, multiple Canadian media outlets and the Associated Press have named him as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield of Lethbridge, Alberta.

Investigators Reviewing Alleged Manifesto

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting. However, investigators are reportedly examining a 104-page manifesto allegedly left behind by the suspect. According to reports, the document contained misogynistic “incel” ideology and called for violence against a range of targets. It also reportedly referenced pornography companies among those targets.

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The BBC reported that investigators are reviewing the document as part of their efforts to determine what may have motivated the attack. As of now, authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the manifesto or announced any final conclusions regarding motive.

Pornhub and Aylo Become Part of a Larger Investigation

The shooting occurred near the headquarters of Aylo, the Montreal-based company that owns Pornhub and several other adult entertainment platforms. Although reports indicate pornography companies were mentioned in the alleged manifesto, investigators have not publicly stated whether Aylo or Pornhub were specifically targeted during the incident.

That distinction remains important as authorities continue their investigation and work to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

What the Alleged Manifesto Said About Pornhub and Other Targets

While many people associate online “incel” communities with toxic internet discourse, researchers and law enforcement agencies have increasingly warned about the real-world violence that can emerge from extremist misogynistic ideologies. In this case, investigators are still working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting, and many questions remain unanswered.

What is known is that three lives were lost, another officer was injured, and a community is left grappling with the aftermath of a tragedy that unfolded in one of Montreal’s busiest neighbourhoods.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to provide further information about the suspect, the alleged manifesto, and whether the attack was directed at any specific individuals or organizations.

Source: NY Post, BBC, and AP News