Michael Cimino’s Abs Are the Only Thing We’re Thirsting For

Move over, Hollywood—there’s a new reigning king of hotness and he’s got leather, talent, and a body that could launch a thousand fan ships. Michael Cimino, the heartthrob from Love, Victor, set the West Hollywood nightlife scene on fire this past Saturday (28 February) at Beaches Tropicana WeHo. And no, this wasn’t just any performance—it was Dominatrix Fantasy night, which sounds like the perfect theme for a Michael Cimino Performance.

Leather, hotness, and fans throwing dollar bills—what’s not to love?

As if it wasn’t enough that the stunning actor had already made hearts race with his sultry vocals and dreamy good looks, he decided to turn the temperature way up—we’re talking topless, fans throwing him tips, and those tips… going straight down his trousers. Are we sure this wasn’t a “Hey, Michael, do you really need to make us feel things like this?” kind of moment? Because, honey, feel we did.

Michael Cimino: The Man Who Can Sing, Strip, and Steal Hearts All in One Night

It wasn’t just his performance that had the room buzzing. His bad boy leather look had everyone on the edge of their seats, and when he casually dropped the top, all bets were off. This was no ordinary birthday celebration—it was a sizzling hot, star-studded spectacle. Can we get a round of applause for the man who can steal our hearts and still belt out “Happy Birthday” like it’s an original pop ballad?

But wait, the night wasn’t just about watching Michael, though we could do that for hours. Drag icons Kim Chi Chic, Miss Shu Mai, Cash Monet, and Anna Mae all followed, but none of them—NONE OF THEM—could hold a candle to the unreal vibe Michael created. Fans? Practically fainting. Me? Asking where I can sign up for a VIP pass to his next performance.

Kyle Chan, the jewelry designer who was graced with Michael’s live rendition of “Happy Birthday,” was clearly living his best life, and honestly, who could blame him? “I am incredibly honored to have seen Michael Cimino perform live,” he wrote on Instagram, like the rest of us are secretly wishing we could trade places. Same, Kyle. Same.

So, as Michael continues to prove he’s not just another pretty face on our screens (though, let’s not pretend he isn’t the most stunning distraction we’ve ever seen), we can’t help but thirst over this man who’s truly a superhero in every sense. Superhero, you say? Yes, indeed. His 2025 seven-track album Superhero will have you hooked faster than you can say “Cimino’s abs.” (Seriously, Google them. You’re welcome.)

To sum up: Michael Cimino came, he performed, and he left us questioning our life choices and our need to ever leave the house again. We’re not worthy.