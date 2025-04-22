If there’s one thing Michael Cimino knows how to do, it’s keep us on our toes—whether he’s playing the sweet, complicated Victor Salazar on Love, Victor, stealing scenes as Bob Palmeri in Annabelle Comes Home, or melting hearts as Ethan Morales in Never Have I Ever. But lately? He’s giving main character energy in real life too.

Spotted living his best life at Coachella, Cimino was seen dancing, vibing, and celebrating under the desert sun with friends—and looking effortlessly cool while doing it. Talk about a man who knows how to work hard and party harder.

After charming audiences last year in Girl Haunts Boy, a romantic fantasy flick that hit all the right emotional notes, Cimino is ready to take us on a very different kind of ride.

He’s stepping into the world of survival horror in Until Dawn, Sony’s upcoming film adaptation of the hit 2015 video game. The movie drops April 25, 2025, and we’re already screaming. Starring alongside Ella Rubin, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, and the iconic Peter Stormare (yes, from the original game!), Cimino is diving headfirst into thrills, chills, and cinematic screams.

At the recent Until Dawn screening, Cimino posted snaps from the red carpet with a heartfelt caption:





“The Until Dawn screening made me feel so supported and loved. I can’t wait for you guys to see this film. There was SO much effort from our wonderful cast and crew and I really hope you bring your best friends and family and scream and yell at the screen.”

Can we get a round of applause for a man who appreciates both a good horror flick and a solid support system?

And while Cimino has always played his cards close to his chest when it comes to identity, he made headlines in 2020 for his thoughtful take on sexuality:

“I don’t want to put myself in a box… I want to be true to myself.”

Now that’s hot.

Between his killer filmography, down-to-earth candor, and those Coachella vibes, Michael Cimino continues to be one of Hollywood’s most watchable—and lovable—stars. Let the era of Cimino reign on.