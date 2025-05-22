Michael Cimino’s Hot Rod Moment Is Here—and We’re All Watching

About seven minutes into Motorheads, Michael Cimino’s abs basically break the fourth wall—and honestly, it should’ve been the opening shot.

It’s not subtle. The camera lingers, lovingly, as if the director whispered, “Let’s give the people what they want.” Golden-hour lighting, slow pan, and there it is: Cimino, sculpted like a Michelangelo muse in low-rise jeans. Twitter imploded on cue.

Advertisement

“Michael Cimino as Zac Torres in Motorheads 🫦😫,” gasped one user, attaching a GIF that could be submitted to the Academy under “Best Use of Thirst.”

Forget the plot. Forget the street racing. Forget that Motorheads is technically about a group of outsiders finding connection through cars. The real engine of the show is Cimino himself—magnetic, absurdly pretty, and making a case for shirtless acting as an art form.

Advertisement

RELATED: Coachella, Career Wins, and Killer Looks: Michael Cimino Is On Fire

And if his on-screen glow isn’t enough, Cimino recently dialed things up in a jaw-dropping photoshoot for Behind The Blinds. Draped in high fashion and exuding pure confidence, the editorial makes one thing clear: Cimino doesn’t just play a heartthrob—he is one. The shoot, all sharp silhouettes and sensual stares, further cements his status as both a style icon and a full-on visual obsession. If Motorheads is the teaser, that photoshoot is the cinematic universe.

Advertisement

This isn’t new territory for Cimino, who first captured hearts as the lovable lead in Love, Victor. Back then, he played a layered, emotionally complex queer teen navigating identity and love. Now, he’s grown into something slicker, sexier, and a little more dangerous—but still just as compelling. The boy-next-door has officially taken his shirt off, and we are not looking away.

Advertisement

Of course, it helps that Cimino brings more than just looks. He’s thoughtful, self-aware, and not afraid to talk openly about identity. “As of right now, I am straight,” he told NBC News in 2020, “but I don’t want to put myself in a position where if I were to come out as bi or gay 10 years from now, I was defending an identity that wasn’t true to myself.” It’s a rare kind of openness from a young star—and it only makes him more magnetic.

So while Motorheads might not be racking up critical acclaim (The Guardian gave it two stars with the emotional resonance of a shrug), Cimino is racking up fans, GIFs, and a tidal wave of online thirst. And honestly? That’s the kind of cultural impact prestige dramas wish they had.

Advertisement

He’s the kind of beautiful you pause for. Rewind for. Rewatch-for-the-plot-but-not-really-for-the-plot for. Call it what you want—camp, comfort TV, car-core—it’s Cimino’s world, and Motorheads is just the excuse to see more of it.

Now streaming on Prime Video. Hydrate accordingly.

Source: Hollywood Reporter